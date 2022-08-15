Putin wants Turkish cooperation in as many areas as possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as they meet in Sochi, Russia. (AFP)

A summit meeting held in Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month ended in a slightly different format. Deviating from past practice, the leaders avoided meeting with the media and instead issued a written statement after the summit. They may have wished to avoid difficult questions from the media.

The summit had a packed agenda. Russia was eager to start its own grain exports. Other items on the agenda included Turkey’s declaration of intent to conduct a military operation in Syria, the financial problems facing Russia’s construction of a nuclear power plant in Turkey, efforts to stabilize the situation in Libya, the dedollarization of payments between Turkey and Russia, and other matters of lesser importance.

The upcoming national elections in Turkey were another important issue on the agenda; present but invisible.

Turkish national media were particularly interested in the possible military operation in Syria. This issue appears to have been debated at length at the summit, as the length of the section of the communiqué on this subject suggests. He said: The leaders stressed the importance of advancing the political process with a view to achieving lasting peace in the country. They stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity and reaffirmed their determination to act in solidarity and in coordination against all terrorist groups in Syria.

The key phrase in this text is all terrorist groups, because Turkey does not consider certain fighters to be part of a terrorist organization. Ankara even uses some of them as tools of proxy warfare.

Given their divergent approaches, one wonders if Turkey and Russia are on the same wavelength on this crucial issue. They may have resolved several issues to the satisfaction of both sides, but their differences over Ankara’s promised military operation in Syria remain unresolved.

Putin drew Erdogan’s attention to the sensitivity of the military operation and encouraged him to solve this problem in cooperation with the Syrian government under the 1998 Adana agreement, but Erdogan is apparently far from of such an arrangement. He still insists that the belt established along the Turkish-Syrian border be widened by 30 to 40 km and go to the Iraqi border.

If Turkey’s expectation to control the activities of Kurdish fighters is not verified, Turkey and Russia will probably go their own way and take responsibility for the consequences of their attitude.

In addition to Russia, there is a US military presence in the area around Tal Rifaat in northern Aleppo Governorate. Therefore, a military operation in Syria would also irritate Washington, so the question remains open. If, in the light of these parameters, a military operation is eventually carried out, we can assume that it will rather be for demonstration purposes.

Another item on the agenda of the Sochi summit was the unclear financial problems related to the Turkish company IC Ictas, which undertook the construction of some components of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The director of Russian parent company Rosatom laid the foundations for the plant’s fourth and final reactor last month. Only one week after this ceremony, Rosatom canceled the engineering, supply and construction aspects of the joint venture, considering that the subcontractor was unable to meet its commitments. The canceled parts of the joint venture are worth $8 billion. Why this was done before the Sochi summit remains unanswered.

This result reveals that Turkish companies have ceased to be the prime contractors for construction works. Erdogan’s original plan was to let Turkish companies acquire various aspects of nuclear technology. It now appears that this goal will not be achieved. Erdogan visited the site last week and received a detailed briefing on the situation. He may now have to discuss this issue again with Putin.

Erdogan and Putin aim to increase the volume of bilateral trade between their countries to an ambitious $100 billion a year. Current figures hover around $6-7 billion in Turkish exports and $30 billion in Russian exports, most of it natural gas. The use of the Turkish lira and Russian ruble instead of the US dollar was raised at the Sochi summit, but where will Turkey find the equivalent of around $20 billion?

On the presidential plane back home, Erdogan informed members of the pro-government media that Putin had invited him to attend the September meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This may be an attempt to pull Turkey towards closer cooperation with Russia in as many areas as possible.

Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party.

Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News