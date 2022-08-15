Intelligence officials deliberately withheld information from Trump: report





A former CIA official says US intelligence deliberately withheld certain information from Donald Trump. “We certainly considered ‘what damage could he do if he announced that?'” Douglas London told The New York Times. Trump’s rocky relationship with his own intelligence officials has been widely documented. Loading Something is loading.

According to a New York Times report, intelligence officials sometimes deliberately withheld information from former President Donald Trump for fear of the “damage” he would do if he found out.

Douglas London, who was a senior CIA counterterrorism official during the Trump administration, told The Times that intelligence aides were cautious about what kind of information they shared with the former president.

“We certainly considered ‘what damage could he do if he lets this slip?'” he said.

During his tenure, Trump repeatedly shared classified information with the public.

He, for example, had been notified in August 2019 of an explosion at an Iranian space facility, and he wanted to post a satellite image shown to him on his personal Twitter account. Aides pushed back on the move, arguing it could give insight into US surveillance capabilities. But he still posted it on his account.

“We had a picture and I posted it, which I have every right to do,” Trump said at the time.

Former CIA clandestine service officer John Sipher told Insider the release of the image was “consistent with his contempt for foreign policy and intelligence expertise.”

“If he sees immediate personal or political benefit, he doesn’t feel the need to follow rules, regulations, protocol or even laws,” Sipher said.

Trump’s rocky relationship with his own intelligence officials has been widely documented.

Insider’s Michelle Mark reported, for example, that Trump disliked reading intelligence reports and frequently ignored anything he heard that he disagreed with. He also did not focus on the subject at hand during intelligence briefings.

A former intelligence officer has detailed in a book how difficult it was to work with Trump, who during his presidency replaced longtime intelligence aides with loyalists and challenged intelligence from his own officials.

“For the intelligence community, Trump’s transition has been by far the most difficult in its historical experience with briefing new presidents,” former intelligence officer John L. Helgerson wrote in a book published by the CIA. .

