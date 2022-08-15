Japan’s annual defense report focuses on Russia, China and Taiwan

The Japanese Ministry of Defense’s annual report helps people understand the country’s security priorities and how Japan views global affairs. NHK World policy expert Masuda Tsuyoshi reviews published analysis on Russia, China and Taiwan in light of recent events.

The report, also known as the white paper, was released in July. It summarizes the activities and capabilities of the Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Force, as well as international issues and conflicts.

At the top of the list is a new section on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which the newspaper describes as “a serious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations”.

“A unilateral change of the status quo by force has shaken the foundations of the international order, not only in Europe but also in Asia,” he said.

The authors of the report determine that Russia suffered significant military damage. They speculate that a decline in the country’s power would likely lead to a change in its military relations with neighboring regions.

Russian tanks marked with the Z symbol advance towards the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, in March 2022.

China and Russia are getting closer

Russia could step up cooperation with China to counter the United States, the report said. Closer ties between Moscow and Beijing – forged by shared security interests – are a source of concern for Japan.

Recent military maneuvers around Japan underscore this concern. This includes reports of joint Russian and Chinese sea and air activity, with warships penetrating near Japanese waters and bombers flying along the Japanese archipelago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their bilateral meeting November 13, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. Japan’s defense report says the leaders could further strengthen their cooperation.

Growing concern for Taiwan

The report contains numerous references to Taiwan, highlighting growing tensions between Chinese leaders and Taiwan’s administration, as well as US support for the territory.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he would not rule out attempts to unify Taiwan by force. Beijing’s military advantage is widening, according to the defense document.

He goes on to highlight Taiwan’s geographical importance: “Taiwan is located very close to the southwestern islands of our country and is only about 110 kilometers from Yonaguni Island, our easternmost islet. west.

“It is located at the junction of the South China Sea, the Bashi Strait and the East China Sea, facing the important sea lanes of Japan. For these reasons, the stability of the situation around Taiwan is important not only for Japan’s security, but also for the stability of the international community.”





The report highlights that China invading Taiwan is a real possibility and even outlines how it might play out.

First, the Chinese military would be massing along the coast under the guise of an exercise and spreading false information in an attempt to create panic among Taiwanese.

The second stage involves missiles and cyberattacks on major Taiwanese facilities. And in the third and final stage, the Chinese troops would make a landing.

This is the first time that the Japanese government has included such a scenario in the annual document.

China denounced the content of the report.

“Japan’s new defense white paper indicts and defames China’s defense policy, market economic development and legitimate maritime activities,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. , during a press briefing.

He said the report exaggerated the so-called Chinese threat and served to interfere in China’s internal affairs regarding Taiwan.

Taiwanese soldiers holding machine guns and grenade launchers run, during a coastal defense exercise simulating defense against Chinese army intrusion, in Tainan, Taiwan, 11 2021. Tensions are rising between Taipei and Beijing.

Strengthening Japan’s Defense

The Japanese government is planning major updates for its defense sector.

It will revise three key security-related documents, including the first revision of the National Security Strategy which was drafted in 2013.

The government also wants to discuss ways to strengthen Japan’s defense capabilities, stressing the need for what it calls “counterattack capabilities” to retaliate against an enemy in the event of a missile attack on Japan.

The white paper suggests that an increase in the defense budget is needed, providing an international comparison of national defense spending between major economies.





US defense spending is 3.12% of its gross domestic product. In South Korea, the figure is 2.57%. In Japan, it is less than 1%.

The main ruling Liberal Democrat party is calling for an increase in the defense budget with a target of more than 2% of GDP in mind, with talks expected to be in full swing very soon.