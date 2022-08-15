Who is ultimately chosen as the new leader of the Conservative Party from the two remaining candidates is decided by postal vote of the party’s more than 160,000 members. The result will be announced on September 5.
Boris Johnson could return to journalism
The announcement of Boris Johnson’s resignation as party leader and prime minister came after around 50 senior ministers and politicians resigned in protest at his leadership.
This after being involved in new political scandals in a short time.
The latest, the so-called “Pincher scandal”, broke the camel’s back. It involved false information about what the Prime Minister knew of a staff member’s past sexual abuse, supplemented by an appointment to a post despite his knowledge.
Forgot that he had been informed
It all came to light after Tory MP Chris Pincher made unwanted advances to two men during a night out at the pub. Johnson had to come out and admit that he had received information about previous events but had forgotten about it.
This scandal in turn followed what the British press called “partygate”, partying at the Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street under corona pandemic restrictions, and a subsequent vote of no confidence within his own conservative conservative party that Johnson outlived, but in which 41 percent of party MPs did not support him. Something that then claimed victims.
Speculate on continued supply
In Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, there is now speculation about how Boris Johnson, 58, will make a living.
Before becoming prime minister just over three years ago, he raised £275,000, which is equivalent to around 3.6 million Swedish kronor in today’s money, for a weekly column in the Daily Telegraph for most of his political career until he took office by post. Well paid, for about ten hours of work a month, which The Guardian says took some effort.
But The Daily Telegraph in particular has become a little more lukewarm in its attitude towards him after partygate, and The Guardian therefore assesses that Boris Johnson may have to look for another source of income.
The Daily Mail could be an alternative. According to The Guardian, several sources there contacted him to write articles there instead. But the newspaper also points out that there is still no confirmed information on the veracity of this, either from 10 Downing Street or the Daily Mail.
Engage the keeper would such a relationship, between the Daily Mail and Johnson, mean a quick turnaround from last autumn, when the newspaper under the previous editor often had a critical attitude towards him. Under the newspaper’s current management, however, it is the other way around. Even after the party.
I was fired from the Times
The Times where he worked in his youth and was fired after making a quote, may not be relevant. After that job ended, he became editor of The Spectator and then Eurosceptic columnist for The Daily Telegraph.
Columnist or not, Boris Johnson will not be without income. His Prime Minister’s salary will be halved to £84,000 but according to The Guardian he will be hired as a highly paid lecturer and it is also believed he will be able to reap some for his overdue biography of Shakespeare which he signed for a publisher during his time as Mayor of London. Costs: £500,000. Later, he would have asked for help to complete the project and it is unclear how far he is from putting the finishing touches on this book project.
Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down as leader of the conservative Conservative Party and therefore also as Prime Minister on July 7, 2022.
