Sufficient rice stock for the next two years before export: Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered his collaborators to ensure rice the adequacy of stocks to meet domestic demand for up to the next two years before deciding to export the product. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo quoted the president’s order on Sunday after Jokowi received an award from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) for the country’s success in achieving self-sufficiency in rice and the resilience of its food system. “IRRI said Indonesia should export (rice), but export high quality rice. However, the president has ordered to first ensure that the national stock is available for national needs, and then we can think about exporting,” Limpo said. The minister noted that exports would only be made after domestic rice demands could be met, especially with the threat of a global food crisis. National rice consumption is expected to reach 30.03 million tons per year, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS). According to Limpo, the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the National Food Agency must ensure that rice stocks are safe before deciding to export rice . “We need to have stocks for up to two years, which we consider safe,” he said. President Jokowi, in his remarks after receiving the award at Merdeka Palace on Sunday, said the national rice stock until April 2022 had reached 10.2 million tons, revealing that Indonesia has a good resilience system. eating. “Our stock (of rice) in the field was at its highest level in April 2022 ending at 10.2 million tons. When you are asked, where is the rice. It is in the hands of the community, the farmers, the restaurateurs as well as Bulog and several food industries,” Jokowi said. The president said the rice surplus achieved amid the global food crisis has become one of the indicators that Indonesia has a good food resilience system that deserves the IRRI award. Jokowi also encouraged farmers to increase rice productivity so that Indonesia could enter the export market. “We also continue to encourage that so that we don’t just produce (rice) for the consumption of our staff only. Later, when production increases, we will also have to start entering export markets,” Jokowi said. BETWEEN Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1622808/rice-stock-adequate-for-next-two-years-before-export-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos