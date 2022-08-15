



Turkish exports to Russia reach highest level in eight years The report quotes Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu as saying car sales to Russia increased by 58% in 2022. Turkish government statistics indicate that Turkish exports to Russia in the first half of 2022 stood at $2.91 billion. Read also: Lucescu blasts Turkish fans for singing in support of Putin According BloombergTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is keen to boost the country’s economy with his so-called New Economic Policy, even though it goes against other NATO members who are trying to isolate Moscow economically. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s firm adherence to unorthodox monetary policy is contributing to record inflation levels in Turkey, which hit 79.6% in July. Although Ankara has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provides security assistance to Kyiv, it remains reluctant to face tough economic sanctions with Moscow and join the Western sanctions regime. Read also: Turkish ports allow Russian ships to dock with stolen Ukrainian grain Skhemy Turkey continues to buy Russian oil and gas and has even recently agreed to make future gas purchases in roubles. Read the original article at The new voice of Ukraine

