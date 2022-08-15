Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy





Lahore, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again praised India’s foreign policy, which he says is working for the people of the country.

Speaking at a rally in Lahore on Saturday, Khan said India had bought oil from Russia because it was in the interest of its people, but the Pakistani government had not had the courage to do so, despite soaring inflation, reported ARY News.

“If India can protect the interests of its people, why can’t our government do the same? Because they are afraid for their properties abroad,” he said.

During the rally, according to reports, Khan played a video clip of Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

‘Jaishankar tell them who are you? Jaishakar said “Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will also buy it as people need it.” This is what an independent country should look like,” Khan said while praising India.

Reiterating that he only wants to look after Pakistan’s interests, Khan said he was not “anti-American” and wanted to have a friendly relationship with the United States, Geo News reported.

“I know America and the UK better than most Pakistanis…I know their psychology; if you beg them, they will use you,” the former prime minister said.

The PTI President added that he had never bowed to anyone and would not bow in the future either.

Khan also lambasted the incumbent government, saying Defense Minister Khawaja Asif – when in opposition – said the US had “Pakistan on a ventilator”.

“I want to ask them, why is the situation such that we are on a ventilator? For the past 30 years, two families – belonging to the PPP and the PML-N – have ruled Pakistan and put the nation in debt,” Khan said, Geo News reported.

