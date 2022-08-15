From 2014 to 2021, key quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 8 previous speeches





Last update: August 14, 2022, 09:34 IST

Happy Independence Day 2022: Here’s a look at some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top quotes from his previous speeches over the years. (Image: Shutterstock file) Happy Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently addressed major socio-economic and development issues in his previous I-Day speeches

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 9th address to the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort as the country celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Every year, Prime Minister Modi has taken the opportunity to talk about various social issues while laying out the roadmap for the country’s development. READ ALSO :Where and how to watch PM Modis’ speech, the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on August 15? In his speech last year, Prime Minister Modi hailed the efforts of doctors, scientists and others in responding to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He said that while India faced many challenges, it was working at an extraordinary pace in all areas. READ ALSO :Top 75 wishes, messages, images, quotes, logos and slogans to share and celebrate freedom of India As the country waits to hear key announcements from Prime Minister Modis during his Independence Day speech, here’s a look at some of his key quotes from his previous speeches over the years. READ ALSO :Har Ghar Tiranga News Live Updates 2021

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and now Sabka Prayaas are very important for achieving all our goals, Prime Minister Modi has said while urging citizens to actively participate in the country’s efforts to become a superpower. 2020

Introducing Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Modi said, “A self-reliant India has now become the mantra of 130 million Indians. I believe in the nation, its people, our belief, our young citizens. We believe in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam that the whole world is one family. 2019

Improving the lives of our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is our collective responsibility as compatriots, he said in the context of the abolition of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution from India. 2018

The honest taxpayer of India has a major role in the progress of the nation. It is thanks to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed, Prime Minister Modi said in his first Independence Day speech after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax ( GST) in 2017. 2017

We must move the country forward with the determination to create a New India. In our nation, there is no big or small Everyone is equal. Together we can bring about positive change, Prime Minister Modi said. 2016

PM Modi Said, Our resolution today is to transform Swaraj (autonomy) into Su-Rajya (good governance). Surajya means a qualitative and positive change in the lives of Indian citizens, 2015

Start Up India and Stand Up India, Prime Minister Modi said in making the case for entrepreneurship 2014

In his first Independence Day speech as Prime Minister, Prime Minister Modi said, “This country was not made by politicians, kings or governments. It was made by farmers, workers, young people, our mothers and sisters. Prime Minister Modi also announced the ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission program to make rural India free of open defecation. Read it Recent news and recent news here

