Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy on Jaishankars’ defense of Russian oil





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has again praised India. At a massive rally in Lahore on Saturday, Khan released a video clip of Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankars defending his country’s stance on buying cheap oil from Russia against Western pressure. Days before his ouster from office and since, Khan had set an example for India as a country pursuing an independent foreign policy suited to the interests of its people, despite being a known critic of the Prime Minister’s NDA government. Minister Narendra Modis. Khan praised India’s foreign policy during his speech and praised Jaishankar for resisting US pressure to buy oil from Russia. If India, which got its independence at the same time as Pakistan, can take a firm stand and make its foreign policy according to the needs of its people, then why can’t Pakistan do it? He asked. The United States had imposed sanctions on Moscow when war broke out in Ukraine. He ordered India not to buy oil from Russia. Delhi is Washington’s strategic ally. Pakistan is not. Let’s see what India’s foreign minister said when the United States asked them not to buy Russian oil, Imran said before playing the clip of Jaishankars from his June 3 speech at the Bratislava Forum in Slovakia. Responding to a question about the purchase of Russian oil by India, Jaishankar had replied: Does the purchase of Russian gas not finance the war (Ukrainian war)? Tell me, Russian gas does not finance the war? His only Indian money, the oil coming to India which finances (the war) and not the gas coming to Europe? Pakistan’s coalition government has repeatedly criticized Khan for his pro-India remarks, with some cabinet members sarcastically suggesting that he leave the country and move to India. Observers see Khan’s remarks as an indirect attempt to pressure Pakistan’s powerful military establishment which plays a key role in the country’s foreign policy. The civilian government has a symbolic role in Pakistan’s policy towards India, Afghanistan, Iran and the United States. Without military consent, it is almost impossible for the government to make independent decisions about ties with Delhi, Kabul, Tehran and Washington, said Asad Khan, an Islamabad-based analyst.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-praises-indias-foreign-policy-vis-vis-jaishankars-defence-of-russian-oil/articleshow/93562737.cms

