KIB offers the sustainability of President Jokowi’s work program





SURABAYA The United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) agreed on a vision and mission during talks in Surabaya, East Java on Sunday (14/8/2022). Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto has admitted that the KIB Vision and Mission Agreement is the second chapter or part of the coalition journey initiated by Golkar, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Development Party united (PPP). KIB offers itself to the sustainability of the achievements and successes of President Joko Widodo’s policy. Airlangga admitted that KIB member political parties have experience in government. In fact, the three general chairpersons of political parties in the KIB are ministers in President Jokowi’s Forward Indonesia cabinet. KIB offers continuity and transformation based on the contextual challenges facing our nation today amid geopolitical uncertainty and an uncertain global economic situation, Airlangga said in his speech in Surabaya, Sunday (8/14). /2022). Ketum Golkar stressed that the KIB is also determined to come up with ideas and insights in national politics ahead of the 2024 general elections. Airlangga said the KIB is also determined to fill the national political space with discussion of ideas and thoughts for the progress of the nation. The KIB stressed that it would fight identity politics which has the potential to divide the Indonesian nation. “The stakes are too high if, in the subsequent election contestation, we are again trapped in political polarization that can tear at the fabric of our nationality,” Airlangga said. The Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs said that KIB has opened space for other political parties with the same idea as KIB to join the coalition. The coalition, led by Golkar, PAN and PPP, is open to sharing ideas and thoughts for Indonesia’s progress. KIB also continues to open space for aspirations and contributions from all parties related to the vision and mission of the coalition. Especially academics, scholars and the wider community. Airlangga pointed out that what KIB has done is an effort to bring prosperity to all and advance Indonesia.(Computer science)

