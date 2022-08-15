Xi, Biden could meet in Southeast Asia in November: report

August 15, 2022

BEIJING – Chinese and American officials have discussed a possible face-to-face meeting between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden, a report suggesting that two regional summits in Southeast Asia in November would be potential venues for the talks.

“I can confirm that the two leaders … discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their recent call and agreed that their teams would follow up to work out the details,” said Mr. Kurt Campbell, Mr. Biden for the Indo-Pacific. business.

Mr Campbell, who was referring to the phone call between the chairmen in late July, did not confirm details of the meeting.

“We don’t have anything else in terms of time or location details,” he said at a press briefing in Washington on Friday, Aug. 12.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Chinese officials were preparing for Mr. Xi to travel to Southeast Asia in November and meet with Mr. Biden.

Xi may attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali from November 15 to 16, according to the report. The G-20 is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union.

He is also expected to travel to Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit – a gathering of 21 Pacific Rim countries – two days later, the newspaper reported, citing people close to the preparations.

On the cards would be a possible meeting between Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden, likely to be held on the sidelines of one of the two summits, according to the report.

If the visit takes place, it would take place after the Chinese Communist Party Congress in the fall, during which Mr Xi is expected to seek an unprecedented third term in power, suggesting the Chinese leader is confident he would remain in power.

The trip would also be Xi’s first time traveling outside of China since the country restricted travel within and outside its borders due to the pandemic. His last overseas trip was to Myanmar in January 2020.

The meeting between the two leaders would come at a time when relations between their countries are under strain following the recent visit to Taiwan by US President Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Pelosi, the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, had made the trip to the self-governing island despite stern warnings from Beijing.

China had responded with a week of military exercises of unprecedented scale and intensity around Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province. He also halted cooperation on a range of issues with the United States, including military talks – a significant worsening of the state of bilateral relations.

Mr Campbell called China’s actions part of an “intensified pressure campaign” to change the status quo on the Taiwan issue.

He said the United States would boost trade with the island and that American forces would continue their transits along the Taiwan Strait.

“We will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law permits, consistent with our long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation, and this includes conducting standard air and sea transits across the Strait of Taiwan in the coming weeks.”

But Washington will continue to keep lines of communication open with Beijing, Campbell said. He also called on China to reopen cooperation channels with the United States, saying “this is what the world demands from responsible powers.”

Professor Zhu Feng, dean of Nanjing University’s Institute of International Relations, said the fact that talks are still ongoing for the two leaders to meet indicates that both sides have recognized that they should prevent relationships from deteriorating further.

He pointed out that after the last Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1996 – when China launched missiles into the waters near Taiwan ahead of the island’s first direct presidential election – President Jiang Zemin made a high-profile visit in the United States in 1997.

The following year, his American counterpart Bill Clinton visited China. The two visits put an end to a cooling of bilateral relations.

“This latest Taiwan Strait crisis is a very stark reminder for both sides,” Professor Zhu said. “The most important thing in a crisis like this is that both parties must…recognize the importance of maintaining stable relations.”