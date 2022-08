Republicans push to see affidavit justifying FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home

Republicans have stepped up calls for the release of an FBI affidavit showing justification for its seizure of documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Key Points: Donald Trump’s Republican allies are calling on the Justice Department to justify the raid on the former president’s Florida home. Mr. Trump and many conservative pundits are responding to the search with anger.

The warrant released on Friday local time after last Monday’s unprecedented search led investigators to discover that Mr. Trump had 11 sets of classified documents at his home and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search. search on the basis of possible violations of the Espionage Act.

However, Republicans have called for the release of more detailed information that persuaded a federal judge to issue the search warrant, which can show sources of information and details about the nature of documents and other classified information.

The unsealing of such affidavits is highly unusual and would require the approval of a federal judge.

“I think a release [of]the affidavit would help, at least it would confirm that this raid was justified,” Republican Sen. Mike Rounds told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The Department of Justice should ‘show that this was not just a fishing expedition, that they had a valid reason to come in and do this, that they exhausted all other means’ “said Mr. Rounds.

“And if they can’t do that, then we have a serious problem on our hands.”

Mr Trump, his allies, some Republicans in Congress and many conservative pundits reacted angrily to the FBI and officials involved in the investigation. Some sent messages to their followers claiming without proof that the FBI would target them next.

Some have compared the FBI to the “Gestapo”, others have called for its funding to be stopped, and some have accused the agency of being politically motivated.

Rep. Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN on Sunday that the Biden administration should provide more details about what led to the research: “Congress is saying, ‘Show us . We want to know what the FBI told them. ? What did they find?'”

Increased threats

The calls from Republicans came as the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned of increased threats to law enforcement from social media platforms after Mar-a’s raid. -The girlfriend.

In a statement, the FBI said it remains concerned about threats to law enforcement and is working with other agencies to assess and respond to those threats, “which are reprehensible and dangerous.”

Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent and Pennsylvania prosecutor, expressed concern for the safety of federal law enforcement officers amid such threats, adding “everyone should call for calm.” .

He told CBS’s Face the Nation that the search of Mr. Trump’s home “was an unprecedented action that must be supported by an unprecedented justification” and that the probable cause affidavit would show whether that standard was met even if it was only shown to politicians in a classified ad. Report.

“I have encouraged all of my colleagues left and right to reserve judgment and not step forward because we don’t know what this document contains. It will answer a lot of questions.”

On Sunday, Democrats did not echo calls for the release of the affidavit.

Instead, Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said he was asking for an assessment of the potential damage to U.S. national security from Trump’s possession of the classified documents, as well than an intelligence briefing.

The “Top Secret” and “Sensitive Compartmented Information” documents could cause “extremely serious damage to national security” if disclosed, Schiff told CBS.

“So the fact that they were in an insecure place that is only guarded with a padlock, or whatever security they had in a hotel, is deeply alarming,” Mr Schiff said. .

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told NBC she could not comment on whether the Justice Department should indict Mr. Trump on criminal charges.

“It will be up to the Department of Justice to make a decision on what happened here, why it happened and whether it elevates to the level of a crime,” Ms Klobuchar said.

