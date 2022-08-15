Trump hits out at FBI amid Mar-a-Lago raid fallout: ‘See what they were prepared to do’





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on social media on Saturday night, questioning their integrity days after they carried out a raid on his private residence in Florida.

In a series of messages, Trump called the FBI “corrupt” and claimed their Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday was just the latest in a series of attempts to undermine him. These assertions are unfounded.

“The FBI has a long and relentless history of corruption. Just go back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover,” the former president wrote on TRUTH Social, referring to the federal bureau’s first director.

Trump added, “In the modern age, nothing has changed except it’s gotten much worse.”

FBI SEIZES CLASSIFIED MAR-A-LAGO FILES DURING RAID OF TRUMP’S FLORIDA RESIDENCE

The former president then made a series of unverified claims involving former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page. . He also referenced the FBI’s impact on the 2016 presidential election.

“Look at Comey, McCabe, Strzok and lover Lisa Page. Check out the brilliantly written but damning IG reports. See what they were willing to do to get Crooked Hillary Clinton elected (they failed) and got caught! They spied on my campaign, pushed the FAKE case and illegally used the FISA court,” Trump said.

FBI SEIZES PRIVILEGED TRUMP FILES DURING RAID; DOJ OPPOSES REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW: SOURCES

“I have been fully vindicated in the Russia, Russia, Russia scam, Mueller’s ‘no collusion’ investigation, impeachment hoax #1, impeachment hoax #2, and the whole stay.allowed, breaking the lock they asked us to put on the storage area that we showed them at the beginning, which had papers they might have had months ago to ask for it, and without the ridiculous political demagoguery of a break-in at a very old, prominent and high-visibility location just before the midterm elections,” he continued.

Trump has also conspiratorially suggested that the FBI may have planted evidence against him during their raid, although there is no evidence to suggest this.

“The whole world watched as the FBI searched the house, including the closets (and clothes!) of the former First Lady, alone and unchecked. They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused) , but there was no way of knowing if what they took was legit, or if there was a factory? It was, after all, the FBI!”

FBI SEIZES CLASSIFIED MAR-A-LAGO FILES DURING TRUMP RESIDENCE SEARCH

The former president also “ReTruthed” or shared a series of posts further condemning the FBI, calling it a “criminal RICO.” [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] company.”

Another message shared by Trump claimed without evidence that the FBI was committing “collusion” as well as “treason, espionage [and] sedition.”

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On Monday, the FBI spent several hours executing a search warrant on Trump’s estate in Florida where they found boxes containing varying degrees of classification, including top secret and confidential information.

The search warrant, unsealed by a judge a few days later, showed that the FBI search was related to a possible violation of the Espionage Act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident was the first time in US history that the FBI had carried out such a raid on the residence of a former US president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-lashes-fbi-fallout-mar-a-lago-raid-see-what-they-willing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos