Independence Day 2022: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech, flag hoisting ceremony today | India News

New Delhi: India is set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Monday (15 August 2022). This I-Day is exceptional because the nation will celebrate 75 years of Independence. With only one day left, the feeling of patriotism rises in the hearts of all citizens.

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, appears to be emerging from the grim shadow of Covid-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak. in 2020.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time. Modi often used the occasion to highlight the main results of the measures taken by his government and occasionally made important announcements.

In addition, the government this year launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, under which more than 10 million Indian flags were sold, ahead of the 75th anniversary of independence.

When can you watch PM Modi’s speech?

PM Modi will hoist the national flag from Red Fort on Monday from 7:30 a.m. This will be followed by his address to the nation.

Where can you watch the Prime Minister’s speech?

PM Modis’ speech will be broadcast live by national broadcaster Doordarshan and All India Radio. The Prime Minister’s speech will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Youtube channel and on Twitter.

How to watch President Draupadi Murmu’s speech on the eve of Independence Day?

President Draupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. Draupadi Murmu was elected president last month. The address will be aired from 7 p.m. across All India Radio (AIR) nationwide network and aired on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the speech in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages ​​by regional Doordarshan channels.

(With contributions from the agency)