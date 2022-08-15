Politics
Indonesian police scandal widens in shocking new directions
The Indonesian National Police sex murder scandal involving the arrest of General Ferdy Sambo has drawn many of his colleagues into the vortex, including a beautiful policewoman who is believed to be Sambos’ mistress amid other accusations that he was deeply involved in the gambling business and running a crystal meth ring.
The two-star general, who previously headed the internal affairs division, is accused of faking a shootout between a junior officer, Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, and his bodyguard Bharada Richard Eliezer in which Yosua was shot on July 8 on the pretext that Yosua was sexually harassing Sambo’s wife, Puteri Candrawati.
News of the murder emerged slowly amid allegations that up to 30 officers, including three police generals, had helped hide the evidence and cover it up. Besides Sambo, three other people have been named directly as suspects in the murder, namely Bharada Eliezer, Bripka Ricky Rizal and Kuat Ma’ruf, a driver who allegedly witnessed the shooting and helped fake it. The four were charged with premeditated murder with a maximum penalty of death, or life imprisonment, or a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Kamaruddin Simanjuntak, the lawyer for the family of the deceased officers, said the motive for Yosua’s murder was in fact his knowledge that the general, one of the national police’s most feared officials, was involved in the security sector. gambling and the production of crystal meth. Yosua, the accused attorney, also reported Sambo’s alleged infidelity to Sambo’s wife. Other rumors say that Yosua was caught having an affair with Puteri Candrawati, which triggered Sambo’s fury and murder.
“There are also other female motivations, Kamaruddin said. Yosua informed Puteri Candrawati that Sambo was going to his mistress.” The mistress is said to be a beautiful policewoman named Rita Yaliana (below), who did not comment on the matter. The 30-year-old police officer, who serves in the Special Criminal Investigation Branch, has been featured in numerous articles in the Jakarta press.
The case has deeply shaken the national police, with President Joko Widodo personally meeting the chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and telling him to clean up the force, which has long been described as one of the most corrupt and unprofessional in the South. -East. Asia. Many view Sambo’s designation as a murder suspect as a tough test for the institution, as it is the first time a high-ranking officer has been identified as involved in a murder.
This revealed a culture of violence and case engineering within the institution, which occurred in a culture of impunity in which cases are often fabricated amid torture and extrajudicial executions.
After Sambo was detained at police headquarters, Listyo disbanded a special task force which he chaired and comprised of several high and mid-level officers, some of whom were involved in Yosua’s death case. .
Bambang Rukmino, an observer at the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies, said the matter is not just about personnel, but about institutions. This incident, he said, involved inter-police units ranging from regional units and detectives to the internal division. National police have screened at least 25 staff suspected of breaching the code of conduct while investigating the case, 12 of whom are currently being held in a special location.
Coordinating Minister for Political Law and Human Rights, Mahfud MD, said before the case went public, that Sambo had created a “psychological trap” for some parties to make them believe that Yosua had abused of his wife. Sambo spread the fake news, including to the National Police Commission, Human Rights Commission, several members of the House of Representatives, and even some of his police colleagues.
“Not many people know that (there are) psychological traps for some people to support filming (scripts),” Mahfud MD said. “He was crying in front of them as if he were a victim”,
Yosua’s family found numerous irregularities, including a change in the date of the incident, several cuts on Yosua’s body, and two broken fingers. A re-autopsy was performed. Police later corrected the statements, saying there was no exchange of gunfire or allegations of sexual harassment.
The task force investigating the case indicated suspicions that Putri’s sexual harassment report was part of the obstruction of justice to cover up the premeditated murder case against Yosua. Police are still investigating the allegation to determine Putri’s status.
Bharada Eliezer’s former lawyer, Deolipa Yumara, said Putri and Sambo promised to give 1 billion rupees ($68,178,000) to Bharada Eliezer and 500 million rupees each to Brigadier Ricky and Kuat. According to the original plan, the money was to be given after the police buried the murder investigation. But unexpectedly, the case was investigated by the public, the national police chief formed a special team and their lies were exposed.
However, lawyer Kamaruddin Simanjuntak said that the funds prepared by Sambo to cover this case reached 5 billion rupees. “The information I got was that the funds prepared (by Sambo) were 5 billion rupees. So apart from being (given) to the suspect, they were also prepared for people in other institutions,” said Simanjuntak. Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) Deputy Chairman Edwin Partogi has revealed that one of his officers received ‘thick envelopes’ suspected of being bribes after he met Sambo, but he refused the bribe.
Sambo in his final statement to the investigator said the killing was motivated by anger because Yosua had committed an act that “damaged the dignity” of his wife while they were in Magelang, a town about 500km from Jakarta. Sambo, Putri and Yosua, he said, were in town for several days, during which time Sambo and his wife also had the opportunity to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Sambo returned to Jakarta on July 7 by plane, while his wife and a number of bodyguards, including Yosua, returned to Jakarta from Magelang the next day.
