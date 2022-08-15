US lawmakers visited Taiwan just 12 days after Nancy Pelosi Quartz

Politics
Hello, Quartz readers!
Here’s what you need to know
US lawmakers were back in Taiwan. A five-member delegation traveled to the island just 12 days after Nancy Pelosis’ trip to discuss investments in semiconductors and tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
Salman Rushdie is expected to survive after being stabbed on stage in New York. The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, was arrested and pleaded not guilty.
Bangladesh raised fuel prices by 50% in one week. Thousands of people protested against the sudden increasethat the country blames on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Indian business tycoon Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has died aged 62. The self-made billionaire, often referred to as the country’s Warren Buffett, was the founder of India’s new airline Akasa Air.
Shanghai will reopen schools on September 1. Primary schools, colleges and high schools, which have been closed since mid-marchwill reopen with daily covid testing.
New Zealand is about to raise interest rates again. The country is to advance with its fourth consecutive increase of 50 basis points, bringing the official exchange rate to 3% to counter rising inflation.
To monitor
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this week for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on his first official visit to a foreign country. since 2020. Energy, the centerpiece of Saudi diplomacy, should be at the top of the agenda.
Earlier this month, Saudi state oil company Aramco signed an agreement with Chinas Sinopec to work together on oil, carbon capture and hydrogen energy, building on their growing track record of geopolitics and business cooperation. Saudi Arabia also said this year that it would consider accepting RMB instead of USD oil sales to China as a country guard against declining demand from the West and cooling ties with the United States.
Xi’s expected arrival comes just a month after US President Joe Biden received a lukewarm reception from MBS in Jeddah, a meeting that led to an uptick in oil production, which many observers have said. called a snub.
What we know about Langya virus so far
A new virus has been identified in China, in the provinces of Shandong and Henan. It is a zoonotic virus called Langya which was probably transmitted to humans by shrews.
Scientists expect more frequent findings of zoonotic viruses as deforestation and climate change reduce the natural habitats of wild animals, increasing the risk of contact and disease transmission to humans. However, what we know about the virus so far does not cause concern.
Langya is one of six known henipaviruses, which are carried by small mammals such as bats, rats or, in this case, shrews.
The first recorded case of the virus dates back to 2018.
The 35 people who have reported infections so far are farmers.
No cases of human transmission have been reported to date.
Symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, headache and vomiting. A few cases showed signs of kidney and liver damage, but no deaths were recorded.
After surviving covid, restaurants face the heat
Covid has forced many restaurants to close. But those who survive face a new challenge: extreme heat.
Whether it’s a pizzeria in the Pacific Northwest or a pub in the UK, restaurants are finding themselves ill-equipped to withstand high temperatures, forcing some to close for the safety of customers and customers. workers. The solutions are expensive, like investing in air conditioning, or bad for business, like shortening hours or changing menu items, all unwanted developments after years of pandemic-related struggles, as the Quartz reporter explains. Michelle Cheng.
Surprising discoveries
The ocean does not like lightning. Scientists think the reason bolts don’t hit the waves much is because they are particularly salty.
A big earthquake might not be the worst thing to hit California. think instead of a mega-floodwhat scientists predict is much more likely thanks to climate change.
New research helps neutralize some genetic cancers. Scientists hope that a range of drugs known as Parp inhibitors could one day stop cancer to even happen.
There is a new offshore isopod on the block. Found in the Gulf of Mexico, the bathynomus yucatanensis is like a facehugger from the movie Extraterrestrialand just as ugly.
Is there a way to make electric vehicles without rare earth metals? A 17-year-old boy created an engine it might just make electric vehicle manufacturing more sustainable.
Our best wishes for a productive day.
