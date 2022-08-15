Tory members prefer Boris Johnson over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, poll findsFGN News





A large majority of Conservative Party members still prefer Boris Johnson to Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, according to a new poll. The latest Opinium poll shows Ms Truss has a good lead over Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership race, ahead 61% to 39% among Tory members. But the poll shows signs of regret at the prime minister’s political demise following the Partygate scandal, and an apparent lack of enthusiasm for any of his potential successors. In a head-to-head between Mr Johnson and Ms Truss, 63% of Tory members would opt for caretaker prime minister, compared to 22% for foreign secretary. The results were even more striking in a Johnson vs. Sunak contest. Some 68% of Conservative MPs prefer the Prime Minister to the former Chancellor. A separate Savanta ComRes survey for The Independent also found evidence of “Johnson nostalgia” among 2019 Conservative voters. If the caretaker prime minister stands as a candidate, 46% of Tory voters would prefer him to win, compared to just 24% for Ms Truss and 16% for Mr Sunak. When it comes to the leadership race, Ms Truss is the preferred choice as the next prime minister among 49% of Tory voters, against Mr Sunak with just 25% in the Savanta poll. Mr Sunak has vowed to keep fighting despite his underdog status, with his team saying he is “making progress” in winning over undecided voters. A Sunak campaign source said, “It was always going to be a tight race and Rishi is working hard to win every vote. Just a week ago, another poll had widened the gap and Rishi is clearly converting undecided voters. It comes as Mr Johnson reportedly foresees a possible return as Prime Minister if his successor implodes. The sunday mirror quotes a ‘Westminster insider’ saying the interim Tory leader is determined to stage a return to No 10 in the future. And a Conservative Party source said calls for a resurgence of Johnson “may well intensify if things go wrong for Liz – you make people think, ‘Could it have been worse? “”. Dismissing speculation, Jacob Rees-Mogg played down the chances of Mr Johnson ever returning as prime minister as unrealistic. “No one has come back after losing leadership of a party since Gladstone, and I just don’t think in modern politics the chances of coming back are realistic,” he told GB News. The Brexit Opportunities Minister added: “Many people think a grateful nation will remember them, which is why Harold MacMillan waited 20 years before accepting his peerage. Life just isn’t like that.

