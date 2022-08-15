Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Predictions, Preview, Tips and Live Stream





Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Predictions Kasimpasa lost 4-0 on matchday one but should be able to score at home. I support BTTS and over 3.5 goals with Fenerbahce to win 3-1 in Turkey. Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Predictions

Fenerbahçe have won 8 of their last 11 matches (Super Lig). Face-to-face Fenerbahce have a 68-8 advantage against Kasimpasa with 4 draws in 80 matches. Kasimpasa form Kasimpasa finished 11th in the Super Lig last season. Sami Ugurlus’ side have lost two of their last four games in which they have conceded 10 goals. Kasimpasa started the new campaign with a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir. Compassionate Wounds Tarkan Serbest and Mortadha Ben Ouanes are injured. Central defender Sadik iftpinar is suspended. Form of Fenerbahce Fenerbahce finished second in the Super Lig last season, unbeaten in their last 14 games. They have won eight of their last 10 games. Jorge Jesus’ team faced Dinamo Kyiv in the Champions League 2nd round qualifiers. They drew 0-0 in the first leg and were unlucky in the second leg in Turkey, losing 2-1 in extra time. Fenerbahce qualified for the Europa League qualifiers where they beat Slovacko 3-0 at home and drew 1-1 in the Czech Republic. They started the new Super Lig campaign with a 3-3 draw against Umraniyespor. Enner Valencia scored twice to establish a 2-1 half-time lead but they needed a 91st-minute goal from Mrgim Berisha to earn a point. Fenerbahçe injuries and team news Centre-back Serdar Aziz, right-back Nazim Sangar and striker Joo Pedro are injured. Irfan Can Kahveci and Mert Hakan Yandas could feature on the bench.

