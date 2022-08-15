GOP Rep. Mike Turner says ‘Donald Trump is not above the law’





Representative Mike Turner of Ohio said Sunday that Trump and AG Garland were not above the law. Turner told CNN’s State of the Union that it would take an immediate threat level to raid the president’s home. When asked if he had taken any classified documents home, Turner replied “no”. Loading Something is loading.

“Obviously no one is above the law, Donald Trump is not above the law, and Attorney General Garland is also not above the law, and Congress has the surveillance powers it needs to comply,” Turner told CNN host Dana Bush. Face the Nation. “We’ve seen documents like this before, we’ve seen documents that have gone to court for warrants, it’s not unprecedented, his actions are unprecedented in history and he has a lot of questions to answer.”

Turner said he had a number of issues with the DOJ investigation, particularly whether Trump violated the Espionage Act after the FBI recovered classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago home.

“On a bipartisan basis, Congress says show us the good and we know one, what did the Justice Department and the FBI tell the judge they were going to find and what did they find ?” The Ohio lawmaker said. “There is nothing in these boxes that the intelligent committee members and the committee itself do not have the ability to see.”

Turner told Bash that they had a list of classified documents but could not conclude whether they reached the level of the highest classification.

“I’ve been in the Oval Office with the president, and I would be very surprised if he had any actual documents that rise to the level of an immediate national security threat,” Turner said.

When Bash asked him if he had ever brought home any documents marked “special access”, he replied “no”.

“These are labels, which we don’t know whether they’re classified or not and are leveling up,” Turner said. “The second thing we don’t know is that these are national security threats.”

