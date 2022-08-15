FBI seizes Trump’s privileged files in raid; DOJ opposes request for independent review: sources





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by solicitor-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during their raid on former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, say sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department had clashed with Trump’s lawyers. request to appoint an independent and special master to review the records.

Sources close to the investigation told Fox News on Saturday that the former presidents’ team had been informed that boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33 and a set of documents all seen on the last page of the FBI property receipt contained information covered by solicitor-client privilege.

The FBI seized classified documents from Trump’s Palm Beach home in its unprecedented Monday morning raid, some of which were marked as top secret. But the former president disputes the classification, saying the records have been declassified.

The warrant and property receipt from Monday’s FBI search were officially unsealed Friday afternoon.

FBI SEIZES CLASSIFIED MAR-A-LAGO FILES DURING TRUMP RESIDENCE SEARCH

Attorney-client privilege refers to a legal privilege that maintains the confidentiality of communications between an attorney and their client.

Sources told Fox News that some records could be covered by executive privilege, which gives the President of the United States and other executive branch officials the power to withhold certain sensitive forms of advice and consultations between the president and the senior advisers.

Donald Trump leaves New York after the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Felipe Ramales/Fox News Digital)

It’s unclear at this point whether the records include communications between the former president and his private attorneys, the White House attorney during the Trump administration, or a combination.

Sources told Fox News that due to attorney-client privilege, Trump’s team asked the Justice Department for its position on whether it would support a third-party, independent special master to review these records. , but sources told Fox News that the DOJ informed Trump’s team. that they would oppose this request.

The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The search warrant and property receipt for Monday’s FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago were unsealed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday afternoon.

A guard stands outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

Before the documents were released, Fox News reviewed the warrant and receipt, revealing that the FBI had seized classified documents from Trump’s home, some of which were marked as top secret. Trump disputes the classification, saying the records had been declassified.

Reinhart signed the warrant on August 5 authorizing the FBI to conduct its search “on or before August 19, 2022” and “during the day from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“The locations to be searched include Office 45,’ all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available for use by the FPOTUS and its personnel and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including any structures or buildings on the estate,” the warrant said, but did not authorize officers to search areas occupied by Mar-a-Lago members or not used by Trump and his staff.

The warrant gave officers authority to seize “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime, or other unlawfully possessed items” in violation of U.S. code, including documents with marks classification and presidential files created between January 20, 2017 and January 20, 2021.

GOP SLAMS ‘ARMING’ DOJ AFTER TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO SHUTDOWN BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT ‘RESPONSIBILITY’

According to the property receipt, reviewed prior to publication by Fox News, FBI agents took approximately 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents marked “Miscellaneous Classified Materials/TS/SCI,” which makes reference to top secret/sensitive documents. compartmentalized information.

Documents covered by this level of government classification could include human intelligence and information that, if disclosed, could jeopardize relations between the United States and other nations, as well as the lives of intelligence agents in the foreign. However, the classification also encompasses national security information related to the day-to-day operations of the President of the United States.

The property receipt also shows that FBI agents collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents.

DOJ ASKS COURT TO UNSEAL MAR-A-LAGO’S RAID WARRANT; AG MERRICK GARLAND PERSONALLY SIGNED ON TRUMP SEARCH

The property receipt does not reveal any details about any of these records.

The list also includes a “leather-bound document box”, photo binders, handwritten notes, miscellaneous documents, miscellaneous top secret documents, miscellaneous confidential documents, and other documents.

A police officer talks to a woman outside former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home after FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, August 8, 2022. (Reuters/ Marco Bello)

The government conducted the search in response to what it considers to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 Collection, Transmission, or Loss of Defense Information; 18 USC 2071 Concealment, Abduction, or Mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.

The allegation of “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that he had personally approved the request for a warrant to search the former president’s private residence.

Trump’s office received a subpoena this spring for classified documents he allegedly took from the White House when he left office in 2021. A source close to Trump told Fox News that the former president had cooperated with the subpoena by turning over documents to the FBI.

According to the source, a subpoena was issued to a “president’s guard” and was related to documents the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was trying to collect after it claimed that Trump had improperly taken these classified documents with him from Washington. , DC, at Mar-a-Lago.

A source close to Trump told Fox News that Trump had been cooperating with the investigation into the NARA records for a year.

Aerial footage of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI raid. (WFOR)

On June 3, the FBI traveled to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve documents requested in the subpoena, which Trump complied with, a source told Fox News.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

These investigators visited the area of ​​the Florida resort where some documents were stored, then briefly viewed and handled a small amount of potentially sensitive material. Separate sources told Fox News that federal investigators spoke with at least one person who raised the possibility of more sensitive national security material in that storage room and other areas of the property.

FBI officials that day demanded to see a storage facility where the files were located. The FBI asked the staff to lock the storage room, which they later did.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice on January 5, 2022 in Washington, DC (Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

That source said Trump and his staff were and still are committed to complying with the Presidential Records Act, which requires presidential administrations to retain certain records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump received the subpoena two months before the FBI’s unprecedented raid on a private residence of the former US president that took place early Monday morning.

The source asked if the federal magistrate judge who signed the warrant for the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday was aware of Trump’s “past compliance with the subpoena,” adding that while the FBI was seeking additional documents, another subpoena could have been issued, as Trump and his team were “cooperative” and turned over documents and records in response to the subpoena issued in the spring.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital political reporter. You can reach her at [email protected] or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-seizes-privileged-trump-records-during-raid-doj-opposes-request-independent-review-sources The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos