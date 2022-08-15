Xi Jinping pushes Chinese universities out of rankings





Chinese President Xi Jinping following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the new city leader and government, Hong Kong, on July 1, 2022. SELIM CHTAYTI / AFP In the world of higher education and research, China blows hot and cold. Nineteen years after inventing the Shanghai ranking, the country is preparing to reverse course, as Xi Jinping clearly expressed during a visit to the People’s University, Beijing, on April 25. China no longer wants to measure its universities against others, especially American ones: it will henceforth decide for itself the criteria of excellence that should prevail within the establishments, criteria inherited red geneaccording to the Chairman-Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. According toXinhuanet News Agencyduring his speech, Xi Jinping considered it necessary to rooted in Chinese soil to build world-class universities with Chinese characteristics, and [se] chart a new course to achieve this, instead of imitating others or simply copying the standards and models of foreign universities. The objective is assumed: it is necessary that philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics can really take their place in the world academic environment. A few days later, on May 9, the People’s, Lanzhou and Nanjing universities (classified in tranche 101e/150e in 2021, one of the top ten Chinese) announced their decision to withdraw from the international rankings. Technically, the data of these three establishments should therefore not be collected, even if it seems difficult to prohibit the private company Shanghai Ranking from processing public data. The ranking published on Monday 15 August attests to this, however, the best of the three, Nanjing, no longer appearing in the list of the top 1000. What would be stronger is for universities like Tsinghua or the University of Beijing [les deuxpremires du pays] are also forced to leaveindicates Alessia Lefbure, sociologist, author in 2020 of the book Mandarins 2.0 (Science Po Press). Cold War-like strategy Director of Agro Rennes-Angers, this former representative of Sciences Po in China recalls that the Chinese universities at the top of the rankings were totally unknown in Europe until the 1990s. It was not easy to impose their notoriety, to achieve a capacity to produce research and to attract foreign students for something other than language and civilization courses, but also major scientific partners to contribute to the economic development of China., she explains. It is something of a miracle what China has achieved in thirty years through its public policies. You have 44.11% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2022/08/15/xi-jinping-incite-les-universites-chinoises-a-sortir-des-classements_6138067_3224.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos