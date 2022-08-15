75th Independence Day Celebrations Live: Independence Day 2022 PM Modi Live Speech, Independence Day Flag Hoisting, Parade at Red Fort Live Stream





75th Independence Day Speech by PM Modi Live Updates:Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set five resolutions for India on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. “In the coming years, we must focus on ‘Panchpran’ – First, to go forward with greater resolutions and resolution of developed India; Second, to erase all traces of bondage; Third, be proud of our heritage; Fourth, the strength of unity and Fifth, the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and CMs,” Modi said in his I-Day speech. The Prime Minister also insisted on the need to respect women. He also stressed that compatriots should work towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India). He added that we must eliminate all vestiges of colonialism and retain our roots, while ensuring unity in diversity. Prime Minister Modi also said that Indians must perform their duties to ensure that India is a developed nation in the next 25 years. Read also | Independence Day 2022 live stream: Where to watch PM Narendra Modis’ August 15 speech to the nation Ahead of his speech at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag. The deployment was followed by a shower of flower petals from helicopters. Beginning his speech at the Red Fort, Modi said it was a historic day for India as it was embarking on a new path. “During ‘Azadi Mahotsav’, we remembered our many national heroes. On August 14, we remembered the horrors of the score. Today is the day to remember all the citizens of the country who have helped move our country forward over the past 75 years,” he said. The Prime Minister further added that India is an ambitious society where change is fueled by a collective spirit. He said that the people of India want positive change and also want to contribute to it. As India celebrates 75 years of independence, compatriots have all been united by a sense of patriotism. From changing profile pictures on social media, to raising flags and marching, the whole nation joined in the festivities. All the more so this year as the government has launched a multitude of programs, including the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Indian independence. This Independence Day feels special to many as it comes at a time when the nation is collectively emerging from the shackles of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga Live Updates Security has been tightened at the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation. DRDO officials said a counter-drone system developed by DRDO has been deployed near the Red Fort area in the nation’s capital to counter any potential threat from small drones. The system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of about 4 km, ANI news agency reported. For minute-by-minute details on Prime Minister Modi’s speech and I-Day celebrations, stay tunedfinancialexpress.com. Live updates Live updates from the 75th Independence Day celebrations: Just like last year, PM Modi is also expected to make a series of announcements this year. In his speech last year, the Prime Minister announced the National Hydrogen Mission, the Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vade Bharat trains in 75 weeks. In the pandemic year-2020, Modi announced that the exercise to connect more than six lakh villages with fiber optic network would be completed in 1,000 days.

