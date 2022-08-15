Boris Johnson is looking for a post-No10 home in the suburbs – ‘Away from the glare of London’ | Politics | New





Boris Johnson, 58, and Carrie Johnson, 34, are said to be looking for a new home in Dulwich Village. The move comes after the incumbent prime minister was forced to resign pending a Conservative party leadership race in July. Mr Johnson will remain as Prime Minister until early September, when Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will succeed Mr Johnson at No 10. According to real estate company Zoopla, the average sale price for a property in Dulwich Village over the past 12 months was 1,820,887. A source told The Sun: Carrie and Boris are looking for a place to get away from the glare of central London. Now that they have Wilfred and Romy, a family home with a large garden is in order. This is exactly what Dulwich has to offer. JUST IN: Keir Starmer unveils £29bn ’emergency’ strategy to deal with rising energy bills “The irony that he wanted to emulate Churchill but ended up following in Thatcher’s footsteps by ending his term as Prime Minister is not lost on his colleagues.” The news comes despite reports of financial difficulties. According to The Sun, the couple have a budget of up to £3million. Before moving to Number 10 in 2019, Mr and Mrs Johnson lived in a flat overlooking Brunswick Park in Camberwell, south London. Helen Hayes, who was first elected Labor MP for Dulwich & West Norwood in 2015, wrote an article for Southwark News criticizing the outgoing Prime Minister. The shadow minister for children and early years said: ‘Although he was a former Mayor of London and a current MP for London, Boris Johnson’s actions since becoming Prime Minister have taken a distinctly anti-London twist. “He and his Tory ministers cut funding for our schools and councils, cut Universal Credit for low-income families and left us with huge NHS waiting lists.”

