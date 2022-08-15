Ben Shapiro: The day the FBI raided Donald Trump – Grand Forks Herald





Last week, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago. They based their raid on the alleged justification that they suspected Trump of mishandling classified information, taking home documents destined for the National Archives: according to the New York Times, the search “appeared to be focused on documents that Mr. . Trump had brought with him.” him at Mar-a-Lago… These boxes contained many pages of classified documents.”

Trump quickly reacted with outrage: “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate. Such an assault could only take place in broken third world countries. They even broke into my trunk!”

As of the end of last week, we had yet to see the warrant for the raid, the warrant request, or the underlying evidence; presumably, the head of the FBI and the head of the Department of Justice, Attorney General Merrick Garland, should have approved the raid. And, to put it mildly, the basis for such a raid, a raid authorized by a current presidential administration on the head of the previous administration and favorite for the inauguration in 2024, seems extraordinarily weak.

In 2015, former Clinton national security adviser Sandy Berger received only one misdemeanor charge for slipping classified documents down his pants; in 2016, the FBI investigated Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails, but certainly never raided her home or offices, although it was found to be “possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton’s personal email account,” with access to classified information. Trump, on the other hand, was president, meaning he had full power to declassify any document. Yet it was Trump who was raided.

If the base of the raid is far from rock solid, then the most serious questions of political legitimacy will be on the table. After all, it amounts to the current administration authorizing a roundup of the head of the previous administration; it apparently focuses on an issue unrelated to the events surrounding January 6 and the aftermath of the 2020 election. This seems, on the face of it, to be a pretext. We won’t know if this is the case or not until we see the underlying documentation. But without the kind of trust the FBI has failed to cultivate over the past few years, the clamor for such documentation will be rightly deafening.

Suspicions are certainly warranted, given the behavior of the FBI over the past few years. The FBI has spent years conducting a thorough investigation of Trump’s campaign and presidency, based on speculative nonsense compiled by the Clinton campaign in the form of the so-called Steele Dossier. FBI Director James Comey appeared to whitewash this nonsense in the press by presenting the dossier to Trump, despite no evidence that the dossier had any support. There’s a reason why as of 2018, only 45% of Independents and 39% of Republicans said they trusted the FBI most or all of the time. The FBI raid on Trump could easily be another inflection point in the complete collapse of American public opinion. establishments.

Every “I” must be dotted and “t” crossed out and there must be tangible results. Anything less should and will lead to a political crisis of real magnitude.

Ben Shapiro is a nationally syndicated columnist whose work appears regularly in the Grand Forks Herald.

