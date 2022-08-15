



Trump wanted to tell AG Garland that people in the United States were furious about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?” was the message, according to the New York Times.

Several people took to social media to interpret Trump’s words as a veiled threat.

Robert Maguire, research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the post appeared to suggest Trump could “fan the flames of violence.”

Since news of the FBI raid broke, armed Trump supporters have protested outside an FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona, and a gunman was killed after trying to break into an FBI building in Cincinnati, Arizona. Ohio.

A law enforcement source told CNN the FBI is investigating an “unprecedented” number of threats against personnel following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump tried to deliver the message to Garland shortly before the attorney general announced on Thursday that he had personally authorized the decision to seek a search warrant for Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to the newspaper. .

Trump and his allies had publicly demanded that the search warrant be released, despite the fact that Trump already had a copy and had the ability to release it himself.

The next day, the search warrant was unsealed by a federal judge. Trump responded by alternately denying wrongdoing and baselessly implying that the FBI could have filed evidence.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into whether Trump mishandled government records by taking them away from the White House.

