PM Modi talks about 5 resolutions to make India a developed nation by centenary year of independence – The New Indian Express





By PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions aimed at making India a developed nation, eliminating all traces of servitude, being proud of its heritage and unity and to fulfill their duties over the next 25 years. "By the 100th anniversary of independence, we must work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamed of," he said as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort the 76th independence day. "I urge the young people to devote the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will even work for the development of all mankind. This is the strength of India," he said . Modi said India will have to push forward with big goals to realize the vision of a developed India on the centenary of its independence. READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi unfurls the tricolor and addresses the nation on the 75th Independence Day "In the next 25 years, we must focus on the five resolutions, India developed, removing all traces of bondage from our minds, being proud of our glorious heritage and unity, and performing our duties ", did he declare. "We must now move forward with renewed focus and determination for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 million Indians." Modi said the world looks to India with pride and hope, and as a problem solver. "The world looks to India as a destination where aspirations are fulfilled," he said. The prime minister said stable government resulted in quick decision-making that was noticed around the world.

