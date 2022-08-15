Donald Trump: The Revenge Tour





Leave it to Joe Biden to experience the orderliest reversal imaginable after jaw-dropping success.

Consider: Biden was an elected senator at age 29; then a widow and a grieving father at age 30. The Small Wonder State senator was a presidential favorite at 45; he was a discredited plagiarist and suffered a brain aneurysm shortly thereafter. Biden was saved from the scrap heap as Donald Trump watched his selection by Barack Obama for vice president in 2008; he was coldly pushed aside by his reputed friend for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States, a lifelong desire, in 2021; by 2022, significant swaths of the nation he governs, notably including his own party, believe he is Ronald Reagan in 1988 at best, or Paul Von Hindenburg, if you want to rush the nonsense and manifest Godwins law.

Thus, when his White House organized the summer of Dark Brandon, like an opera-buffa, it did not anticipate the obvious response: the fall of Dark Don.

The flashbombing of Trump’s baby boomer hacienda last Monday accomplished the axiomatic: satiating the covetousness of the legal wing of the Democratic Party and evoking Trump’s particular cross-partisan appeal, throughout his career, the critiques of the raid emerging from the remnants of the hapless but honorable civil libertarian left. And so legendary Trump reporter Michael Wolff thinks this is it: America is heading for a cinematic zenith on the Trump show.

Per Wolfe: In the nearly eight years since the Trump campaign began, neither the Democrats nor that stubborn core of anti-Trump Republicans have been able to find their own storyteller or acknowledge that the language, assumptions and honor of politics may have changed. Politics is the business of lawyers, not showmen, the Democrats continue to believe.

Also Wolfe:

When Trump returns to Palm Beach next month from his summer redoubt at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and greets club members on the terrace at Mar-a-Lago, he will regale them with tales of that attack. He will tell them that this represents not only the end of the republic unless he protects it, but also the stuff of Trump legend, a story of his heroism and the helplessness of his opponents.

I have never met Donald Trump. But the verdict on his presentation in private is unanimous: almost impressive, the man his chief strategist once called the greatest public speaker since William Jennings Bryan comes across as having almost no inner life.

Enchanted enough to meet a few, I can notice that some VIPs in private leave a theatrical impression of their world-presenting posture; I haven’t met him directly, but Boris Johnson, I suspect, could be accused of being like once cursed rivals to his charismatic predecessor, actor Tony Blairan. But in the gladiatorial arena of latter-day American politics, and at the dinner table, Donald Trump is the same. He just speaks.

We know who Donald Trump is. And that is his power.

David Brooks, often ridiculed, puts his finger on current didactic and dynamic considerations aside: we have the impression of walking towards a sort of storm and there is no honorable way to alter our trajectory. The more Trump veers toward the full Felix Gallardo, the more excited the league of Democratic Party pedestal voters get.

And now, almost divinely deprived of the opportunity not to do the demanding job of a national presidential campaign (Wolfe, who dined with 45 and the former First Lady last year, suspects that’s mainly the reason which Trump has yet to say), Trump will be left with no recourse but to flee. And utterly cartoonish of his neo-adopted Irish identity, Trump’s reboot will push Biden to run again.

I argued, recently, that Florida Provincial Magistrate Ron DeSantis offered a charismatic counter-model of what America might look like if it took off in the waking nightmare. I believe that. One wonders, however, what really drives the species. Restoration? Or revenge?

Donald Trump has marketed the line that the 2020 election never really happened. It’s almost as if all parties are starting to believe him.

