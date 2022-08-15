Politics
How to file a complaint directly with President Jokowi, for free!
Harianjogja.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that people who wish to submit criticisms or reports on the policies implemented by the government can complain directly to him.
Complaint is also a way to realize a government that remains people-oriented as the highest sovereign holder of the Republic of Indonesia. The Ministry of State Secretariat (Kemensetneg) said the public can file complaints with the President, Vice President (Wapres) and Minister of State Secretariat (Mensesneg).
“Complaints or suggestions from the public may be filed in person or sent by post or email,” as the website quotes. Indonesia.go.idMonday (15/8/2022).
So how do you complain directly to President Jokowi?
There are several requirements and procedures for submitting complaints to the President, Vice President and Minister of State Secretary. The bottom line is that the complaint is about the substance of the matter, that is, the business and authority of the government.
The public can complain about problems by mail to the address of the Ministry of State Secretariat, Jalan Veteran Number 17-18, Jakarta 10110.
In addition, the public can also submit a complaint by email or e-mail to the address [email protected] and [email protected]
Public complaints are submitted in writing, in the following format and terms.
How to File a Complaint with President Jokowi
1. Complaints written and accompanied by the signature and the clear name;
2. Complaints shall be addressed to the President, Vice President and/or Minister of State Secretary of the Republic of Indonesia. The public can vote and is not a copy;
3. Complaints must be accompanied by a clear identity. 4. The substance of the problem denounced is experienced by the plaintiff. If the complaint is represented, it must be accompanied by a power of attorney with stamp;
5. The chronology of the incriminated problems is complete, clear and rational;
6. Complaints are accompanied by appropriate and clear supporting documentation. Written in good and correct Indonesian;
7. Remember to be accompanied by proof in the form of printed or digital documents, such as documents or records, photographic documents, certificates or proof of legal ownership, contracts or agreements, reports of inspection or other evidence depending on the problem. .
In addition, incoming public complaints will be re-analyzed whether or not they can be followed up.
In the meantime, all complaints to the President, Vice President and Minister Secretary of State of the Republic of Indonesia will be handled according to the level of authority to resolve the substance of the matter. The ministry/institution concerned directly deals with the problem complained of by the community.
One thing, the complaint process is free.
How to check the status of a report or complaint
How to follow the reporting process? The Secretary of State’s Departmental Institutional and Community Relations Assistant provided a WhatsApp number to help track complaints from the public.
The public can contact 0813-111-7426 to find out the status of the complaint. The WhatsApp usage number is only for knowing the status of a complaint.
In addition to writing and submitting directly to the President, Vice President and Minister of State Secretary of the Republic of Indonesia, the public can also take advantage of the SP4N-LAPOR platform! or the National Civil Service Complaint Management System – Citizens Aspirations and Complaints Online Service to file a complaint.
SP4N REPORT! is a service to convey all the aspirations and complaints of the Indonesian people through multiple channels. Channel SP4N-REPORT! It is managed by the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Ministry of PANRB) as a civil service administrator and has been integrated into the public complaints channel of the Ministry of the Secretary of State of the Republic of Indonesia.
Meanwhile, complaints via SP4N-LAPOR! This can be done through the lapor.go.id page, SMS 1708 specifically for Telkomsel, Indosat and Tri, social media Twitter @lapor1708 and the SP4N-LAPOR! app. This platform has been connected to 34 ministries, 96 institutions and 493 local governments in Indonesia.
Complaints via the SP4N-Lapor channel make it easier for the public because this platform offers anonymous functionality for the journalist, is confidential and the public can directly consult the follow-up of the report.
