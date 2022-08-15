Edinburgh Fringe Theater Reviews: Boris Live at Five | Boris the Third | Godot is a woman | Push | Imbecile Muun Komming! | Megalith

Register to our Arts and Culture newsletter

Boris Live at Five, at the Golden Ball of the Museum

He takes the stage to cheers followed by boos, a Prime Minister turned chat show host, ominously or wonderfully caricatured, no doubt depending on how you get the real version, to Jonathan Maitlands Boris: living together, one of many performances by Boris Johnson at this year’s Fringe. Audiences today seem both horrified and delighted to be able to ask questions of the puffy comic ghoul sitting in front of them, a self-satisfied toad reminiscent of the white, straight comedian you have (before?) at the Festival, who says non-PC stuff that everyone (supposedly?) really thinks about and gets laughs at because it’s just comedy or, these days, the government.

Behind the scenes, Maitlands Boris accidentally leaves his mic on, of course, and we get a not-so-surprising glimpse of an openly self-proclaimed, meaner character who has sinister sex with his personal assistant and makes fun of any group of people that is not a part of including us. And the audience always laughs. An hour-long look at what we essentially already know, there’s nonetheless something haunting about seeing this melting clown’s comedy-horror experienced live on stage. You slept here while I appeared, he says at the end, still quoting Shakespeare as we laugh, sniffle and snore into the future.

The Shakespearean theme continues in funny and thought-provoking Oliver Award-winning Adam Meggidos Boris the Third. Against a backdrop of early Thatcherism, a young Boris and his ultra-privileged but not loathsome schoolmates mounted a school production of Richard III which, as their Wandsworth-based drama teacher wryly observes, is better funded than a West End production of Cats. Meggidos’ deftly written screenplay has the sharp structure of a theatrical farce-turned-bedroom onstage/offstage, filled with slapstick comedy deftly delivered by the ensemble cast, but also with Brexit, pop culture references from the 1960s. 1980 and to the unequal social structures that exist both in the subtext of the plays and still in the outside world today.

Harry Kershaws is delightfully despicable as young Boris of Meggidos, a cross between a pompous and manipulative world king of school and a young Benny Hill, endlessly pursued by his cheated sloaney girlfriend Katie, his equally posh sister and a angry military man returning from the Falklands who is about to bring down the barracks or at least the decor. Why, exactly, do we laugh at fun courting men in a way we rarely do with women of similar inclinations? It is an unanswered question. But when Boris’ teacher refuses to argue with him pointing out he’s not starting on an equal footing, it’s a relevant moment that challenges the values ​​of classroom opportunity and teaching. private. You can’t be the clown, she said. Clowns tell the truth. You’re the joke. Or maybe the villain.

In the end, Katie finds herself humiliated on stage alongside her classmates, with both the production and her dreams of being spotted by Doctor Who shattered. We could have been good, she said, if it wasn’t for him. Boris, surveying the carnage in his crown, shrugs: They knew what kind of person I was when they gave me the part. However, his old friends and maybe us in the audience too seem less sure now.

Boris Live at Five, Ballon Doré at the Museum, until August 28. Boris III, Court of Pleasance, until August 29

In an extremely clever, amusing and provocative idea for a show, the Silent Faces Company is waiting for Waiting for Godot or more precisely the Samuel Beckett estate to reconsider their request for a performance of Waiting for Godot. Infamously, Beckett, during his lifetime, refused to allow women to perform his absurdist play, created in the 1950s, because he felt it would not be right for them to play all three male characters. It’s a policy that continues to be supported by the estate today, one that brought the three clown characters before us onto the stage, two women and a non-binary, sitting discouraged under a tree, much like Vladimir and Estragon, wondering what to do next.

And yet, as this continuation and, indeed, celebration of Godots’ frontier pushing back the absurd classic demonstrates, dissecting the sillier side of theater from within the sillier side of theater is not only very funny, but also how exciting new works such as this show can come on. I really hope people on the Beckett estate get to see it, because honestly I can’t think of anyone else who might enjoy it more.

Relentlessly absorbing and creatively spitting out the details of their struggles to put on a track that doesn’t wait for Godot but couldn’t quite exist without him, this wry, frustrated and dogmatically determined troupe takes us from existential reflection to a delightfully disruptive musical number asking If Madonna can change attitudes, can’t the rules around sex and gender that now seem outdated also be reconsidered? If Beckett were alive today, would he have changed his mind? While they may not have the right to say Beckett’s exact words, nor the desire to follow his exact instructions, as the trio dance and dissect the tree, they, more than many other productions officially approved, effectively demonstrate how his spirit lives.

Pleasance Dome, until August 28

There’s a lot going on in solo performer Tamsin Hurtado Clarkes’ intensely physical evocation of the shock of pregnancy and encroaching motherhood at the age of 38, including the way spoken text folds into her motion to give a visceral life to the situation she recounts. Her characters’ shock at the news is tangible in the electric charge that seems to run through her body, or in the way she tests the words I’m pregnant over and over again, maybe dozens of times, with different rapid intonation at every time.

Occasionally, she bursts into an interpretive dance frenzy around her dance floor, and a few abrupt interruptions due to apparent morning sickness were so effective that one audience member suggested the performance be stopped. That Clarke was just performing in a bathing suit (a sensible choice, given the heat in this venue) with a fake baby bump may have added to their concern. Her character voices her inner monologue and Clarke also plays their mother and grandmother, illuminating cross-generational attitudes towards childbirth, but her well-constructed show is more effective as a mood piece. which simulates the full range of emotional impacts caused by pregnancy.

Pleasance Court, until August 29

Fool Muun Komming! [BeBgWunderful/YEsyes/Hi5.4sure.TruLuv;Spank Spank:SOfun_Grate_Times] **

You look confused, said the creature on stage male, humanoid, white body stockings, short shorts, outwardly friendly disposition. Fair comment and that’s just the abstruse title of the show. Gaulier graduate Sam Kruger plays an alien sent to Earth in a full trash bag on the right ship love rock towell, that would spoil the surprise. Kruger is lithe, gawky with grace and an appealing presence, which he needs to sustain him through the most oblique moments of his mime and comedic monologue. For all its weirdness, Fool Muun Komming! is at the heart of a love affair with the extraterrestrial with regulatory references to David Bowie.

Pleasance Court, until August 27

Megalith begins with a breakdown. Nothing works. Technical assistance is sought. After turning everything off and on again, breaking things is the only solution. More details would spoil this mysterious, destructive and cathartic show about how the basic materials of human communication are buried in the earth. A new performance by Bristol’s award-winning theater company Mechanimal, Megalith is described as a play about copper mining, but in practice it’s a deeply visual, almost wordless poem that holds its cards close to its chest.

Surprisingly good sound design turns out to be the backbone. Breathtaking returns are played with virtuosity, and the techno climax is truly thrilling. It becomes hypnotic and oddly relaxing to watch large chunks of flint crashing into each other, their chalky coating looking far too much like bone. And over time, the chic of megalith construction sites seems constructive rather than destructive, inviting many questions about ecology, the ethics of mining, the lineage of Neolithic tools to today’s digital assistants. . But the play’s third act feels vague and unresolved, like a cave painting yet to be decoded: a more concrete resolution would help megaliths understand the powerful ideas.