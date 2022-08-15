‘That’s what you call independent Imran Khan praises India resisting US over Russian oil import





New Delhi: At a rally in Lahore on Saturday, former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan released a video clip of Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and welcomed New Delhi’s response to buying Russian oil despite Western pressure.

Khan was speaking at a rally held to mark Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

“They [the US] ordered India not to buy oil from Russia. India is a strategic ally of the United States. Pakistan shares no such alliance with the United States. Watch what India’s foreign minister said when the US asked them not to buy Russian oil, Khan said, after which he released a clip of Jaishankar speaking at the 2022 GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava in Slovakia in June.

When asked if India’s decision to buy cheap Russian oil was funding the war in Ukraine, Jaishankar asked why only India was being asked about the issue while Europe continued to import oil. Moscow oil.

This is what you call an independent country,” Khan said.

Since being ousted from power in April by the Shehbaz Sharif government, Khan has accused the United States of a regime change plot to bring in an obedient prime minister to replace him. During the rally, he also said his fight for “true freedom” had entered its “final stage” and that the next step was to hold nationwide anti-government rallies.

During the same rally, however, he made it clear that he was not “anti-American.”

“I know America and the UK better than most Pakistanis […] I know their psychology; if you beg them, they will use you,” the former prime minister said. I am not at all anti-American. I want friendship with America. But I don’t want slavery,” he added.

Also Read: Imran Khans Having a Coming of Age Moment. And it shakes the sheriffs

Government imported from Pakistan

At the rally, Khan also released a video of South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, who spoke out on Monday against countries that try to bully other nations into taking left in the middle of what is now Russia-Ukraine.

“One thing I really don’t like is being told you either choose this or something else. I definitely won’t be bullied that way,” Pandor had said, after hosting the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently touring three African countries.

According to Khan, the Sharif government lacks the courage to resist American pressure.

If a country like India, said Khan, which gained independence with Pakistan, can frame its foreign policy to meet the needs of its people, then why does the current Pakistani dispensation use the argument that the beggars can’t choose?

He added that his PTI government has already talked to Russia about buying cheaper oil, but the current imported government does not have the guts to go against the United States.

“Fuel prices are skyrocketing and people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery,” he said at the rally.

(Editing by Zinnia Ray Chaudhuri)

Also read: Pakistan still fights for the azadi. His soap opera has more seasons than Days of Our Lives

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/india/this-is-what-you-call-independent-imran-khan-praises-india-resisting-us-on-russian-oil-import/1083115/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos