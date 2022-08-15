Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Connect with us

Since last Independence Day, the market has seen only 13 multibagger stocks in the BSE50 index, which was significantly less than the 181 stocks the year before, largely due to the correction and market volatility.

These 13 stocks and an index have gone multibagger since last Independence Day



  • Joe Biden Says the United States and India Are Indispensable Partners; invoke Mahatma Gandhi in independence day message

  • Handgun made in India first used for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day

  • Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of freedom in India

  • Salman Rushdie is out of a ventilator and ‘the road to recovery has begun, says agent’

  • This Amrit Kaal, every Indian aspiring to see rapid progress of the new India : PM Modi

  • To reach new heights of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for competitive and cooperative federalism

  • We bow to those who made it possible to live in a free India: President Murmu

  • REITs invest Rs 22,452 crore in Indian stocks in August to ease inflation fears

  • Independence Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images

  • [email protected]: 10 must-see patriotic films

  • US tells India Indian ship used to redirect Russia-linked fuel to New York

  • Taiwan thanks India and others for calls to de-escalate tensions in Taiwan Strait

  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson review, first drive – More, for more OVERDRIVE




In pictures | Independence Day 2022: The best moments of India's celebrations at 75



