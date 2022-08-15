Imran conspiring to create divisions in the army: Ahsan Iqbal – Pakistan





NAROWAL: Imran Khan conspired to split Pakistan’s military at the behest of its external sponsors, Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday.

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony attended by local leaders and PML-N workers, the former interior minister said Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman wanted to achieve real freedom by breaking the discipline of the army.

He said Imran Khan was carrying out political sabotage in Pakistan by taking funds from India and Israel.

He said the Quaid Nawaz Sharif party would return to Pakistan before the next general elections.

Mr. Iqbal said that the position of the PML-N had always been that the institution of the army should stay out of politics.

He said that whenever the situation in Pakistan improves and the country’s economy begins to grow, Imran begins to organize sit-ins and strikes in the country, citing the PTI agitation in 2013 which led to the postponement of the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan.

He also alleged that Imran Khan ruined the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that after the PTI government emptied the coffers of the country, the genie of poverty and inflation came out of the bottle, while the country was crushed under the burden of external debt.

He said that after Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998, restrictions were imposed on it, but the situation was not as bad as it was under Imrans’ government.

Calling Imrans’ slogan of real freedom the biggest joke about the country, Ahsan Iqbal said it could not be achieved by destroying the country’s economy or plunging it into debt crisis and destroying projects like the CPEC.

He said true freedom could only be achieved by strengthening the country’s economy and freeing it from foreign debt.

Destroying Imrans’ claims that he said no to slavery, he said the PTI president was sending emissaries to the United States and begged the American ambassador to arrange a meeting with President Biden.

He said that if Imran Niazi stood in a by-election in nine National Assembly constituencies, it clearly meant that the PTI had no candidate there.

Ahsan Iqbal said that now Imran Khan himself is looking for NRO in the foreign funding matter but we will not give it to him.

He claimed that Imran repeatedly sent messages, seeking reconciliation and closure of the foreign funding file, but it would not be closed now.

You stole billions of rupees. You are creating chaos in politics by taking funds from the enemies of Pakistan. You campaigned against national institutions. Imran Khan, you will have to answer that, he said.

Imran Khan started only one mega project in the country and that was the politics of abuse.

Posted in Dawn, August 15, 2022

