Trump could face 10 years in prison if found guilty of breaking the Espionage Act





The Espionage Act is one of three laws that Donald Trump may have violated following the FBI raid. Trump, if convicted of violating the Espionage Act, faces 10 years in prison, a legal analyst has said. "We're talking about real, serious crimes here," legal analyst Lisa Rubin told MSNBC.

A legal analyst has said former President Donald Trump could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of violating the Espionage Act, a law that dates back to World War I.

The law “that puts him most in danger is as far as I know at the moment is 18 USC 793, it’s part of the Espionage Act, for which every violation is punishable maximum of 10 years,” said legal analyst Lisa Rubin. with the Rachel Maddow Show.

The law essentially prohibits anyone from sharing or disseminating information that could harm or disadvantage the United States.

Rubin’s remarks come amid an FBI investigation into the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Florida residence. The FBI conducted a search of his property in Florida on Monday, and unsealed court documents reveal the probe was part of an investigation into whether Trump violated three laws relating to the handling of government documents.

The FBI during its search recovered 11 boxes containing classified records that Trump took with him from the White House once he left office, according to court records released Friday. Some of the boxes were clearly marked as “top secret”, Insider’s Sonam Sheth reported.

“We’re talking about real serious crimes here,” Rubin said.

Trump has so far denied all allegations of wrongdoing, saying he had “declassified” the documents. He also filed a new defense, saying, “Everyone ends up having to take their work home from time to time.”

Rubin said Trump could also face charges stemming from the committee’s Jan. 6 investigation into the Capitol riot.

“We’re not even considering anything related to the 6 right now,” she said. The 10-year prison sentence is “only with respect to altering, destroying and removing government documents. Some may be classified, some may not be.”



