



NEW DELHI The Prime Minister pledged on Monday to work vigorously to transform India ravaged by poverty in a developed country over the next 25 years. Dressed in a flowing cream-coloured turban printed with small orange, white and green stripes, Narendra Modi addressed the country from the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort in New Delhi to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian independence from British rule. Modi said the world’s view on India was changing and it was looking to the country to help solve global problems. President Joe Biden, in a statement celebrating India’s Independence Day, said the United States and India are indispensable partners and that their partnership is based on a shared commitment to the state of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. Biden said he was confident that “both countries will continue to stand together in upholding the rules-based order; fostering greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. and together address the challenges we face”. around the world. A d Modi said India will be guided by the ideals of self-reliance and the spirit of international partnership to achieve excellence in science and technology, build industries and achieve food and energy security. He said billions of dollars of investment were flowing into the country, turning it into a manufacturing hub. India’s efforts have already propelled the country of 1.4 billion people into the ranks of leading nations in information technology, pharmaceuticals, space science and civilian nuclear energy. Modi said millions of people across the country were commemorating the 75th anniversary of independence by hoisting orange, white and green national flags over their homes and businesses for three days as part of a government campaign to raise awareness. the spirit of patriotism in all hearts. The Indian Parliament, the Presidential Palace, national monuments and other government offices are illuminated with multicolored lighting. A d modi said the journey of the last 75 years had been through ups and downs with India fighting against all odds with resilience and perseverance. He asked people to remove all traces of colonial mentality. The main opposition Congress party has accused the Modi government of leaving opposition parties out of the celebrations. There were special functions in the historic central hall of parliament to mark the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary of India’s independence, said Jairam Ramesh, spokesman for the Indian National Congress party. Sadly, nothing like this was organized for the 75th anniversary, which was reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani, using a term meaning “a person who knows everything in reference to Modi”. In his 80-minute speech, Modi made no reference to India’s strained relations with immediate neighbors Pakistan and China, or any measures to improve relations. A d He called for people’s unity to move forward, but did not respond to pundits and critics who say the country is drifting away from some commitments and argue that the backsliding has accelerated since the end. came to power in 2014. They accuse his populist government of unbridled political power to undermine democratic freedoms and is concerned to pursue a Hindu nationalist program. Modi has pledged to fight corruption and nepotism in the country’s politics, which he says act like termites eating away at development gains.

