FBI convictions over Trump seizure worry lawmakers





Placeholder while loading article actions

Several lawmakers on Sunday pushed back against Republican criticism of the FBI court-authorized seizure of documents from former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago Club, with even some GOP members warning that the violent rhetoric was dangerous and absurd.

Still, many Republicans continued to defend the former president, casting doubt on whether the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida home earlier this week was justified and whether the documents seized were in fact top secret.

Some party members have accused the FBI of being politically motivated, and conservative media outlet Breitbart published a leaked version of the warrant on Friday that included the names of FBI agents who participated in the search.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a joint intelligence bulletin on Friday warning of violent threats to federal law enforcement, courts, personnel and government facilities following the seizure of Mar-a -Lago, according to the document obtained by The Washington Post. The threats were posted on social media sites, web forums, video-sharing platforms and other chat rooms. Threats include general calls for civil war and armed rebellion, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, a few Republicans reminded their colleagues that the GOP has long cast itself as the party of law enforcement.

How an archive dispute led the FBI to seek Mar-a-Lago

We must step aside to pass judgment on them, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) told CNN’s State of the Union. If you want to hold people accountable, it’s the Department of Justice. It was the Attorney General who said he was overseeing this. The FBI is simply fulfilling its responsibilities under the law.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (right) called the Republican attacks on the FBI absurd, noting that his father, an uncle and two cousins ​​worked as FBI agents.

It’s dangerous because we’ve already seen the only incident, Hogan said, referring to the gunman who was killed last week after trying to attack an FBI field office in Cincinnati.

There are threats everywhere, and losing faith in our federal law enforcement officers, in our justice system, is a very serious problem for the country, Hogan said on ABC Newss This Week.

Democrats rushed Republican attacks on the FBI, seizing the opportunity to appeal to moderates who might be offended by the GOP’s sudden anger at law enforcement officials.

I thought the Republican Party used to support law enforcement, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said on NBC Newss Meet the Press. And I hope that some of them will do it today because this kind of talk is very dangerous for our country.

After the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s residence was unsealed, Republicans demanded that the warrant affidavit be made public. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

Court documents unsealed last week included an inventory of seized documents, outlining four sets of top secret documents and seven other sets of classified information. A set of documents was listed as miscellaneous classified TS/SCI documents, a reference to top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information, a highly classified category of government secrets.

The Washington Post also reported that FBI agents were looking for classified documents on nuclear weapons, among other things.

Trump claimed he declassified all records he brought to Mar-a-Lago before he left office, but he offered no supporting evidence.

On CBS Newss Face the Nation, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-California), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, dismissed some comments from Republicans that Trump may have kept documents at Mar-a-Lago that he had declassified during his presidency. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.) and Schiff on Saturday requested a briefing from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on whether the documents posed a threat to national security.

We need to determine if there were any efforts during the presidency to go through the declassification process, Schiff said. I haven’t seen any evidence of this.

Although the FBI raid drew nations’ attention to the legal threats Trump faces and his well-documented habit of ignoring safeguards over top-secret information, Hogan said the search was a political victory for Trump. ‘former president.

The episode seemed to motivate his base and people rushing to his defense and feeling like he was being harassed and martyred, said Hogan, who has frequently criticized the former president and did not vote for him in 2020. .

But I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the story yet, added Hogan, who plans to run for president in 2024.

Rep. Michael R. Turner (Ohio), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said Attorney General Merrick Garland has a lot of questions to answer. Along with calling on the Justice Department to release more information about the recovered documents, Turner speculated that the information in the records might be outdated and may not have technically been classified.

These are materials that are two years old. We don’t know what they are. We don’t know if they reach the national security threat level, he said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Another Republican, Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.), urged the Justice Department to release the affidavit in support of the search warrant, a document outlining why federal prosecutors believed he was necessary to excavate Mar-a-Lago. He joined other members of his party in suggesting that Trump’s actions might have been legal, saying the former president might have had the power to declassify documents recovered by the FBI.

I think it’s very important, long-term, for the Department of Justice, now that they’ve done this, to show that this wasn’t just a fishing expedition, Rounds said, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, on NBC Newss Meet the Press.

Tim Craig and Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/08/14/trump-fbi-attacks-hogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos