Flipping the scenario over the turkeys cancels the cultivation…

Despite its negative connotation, the cancellation of culture ostracizing someone for their harmful views has had a big impact on addressing inequality in the West, especially discrimination against women. But in Turkey, it is the women themselves who get canceled.
In late July, actress Birce Akalay took to social media to lament Turkey’s current economic crisis, expressing her disappointment at the falling value of labor and the plummeting value of the lira.
I’m fed up, she writes. Our workers, our people have become miserable.
Akalay, of course, was right. The lira depreciated steadily and inflation reached 79%, the highest rate among OECD countries. And yet, because Akalay is a woman, her opinions were almost immediately considered heresy.
Turkiye newspaper columnist Cem Kucuk twice threatened Akalay for his criticism. The first time, Kucuk made her an open target by saying that those who have spoken like this over the past 20 years have either gone to jail, run away, or their careers are over. In a follow-up article, Kucuk even compared Akalay to ex-president of the business organization TUSKON, Rizanur Meral, accused of supporting Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim preacher implicated by Ankara in the 2016 coup attempt.
Unfortunately, Kucuk isn’t the only powerful man to despise outspoken Turkish women. Following the June 2013 anti-government protests in Istanbul, when 14-year-old Berkin Elvan was killed by a gas canister fired by police, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Elvan a terrorist and encouraged thousands to boo his mother.
Since then, condemning women for speaking out against injustice has become a government-sanctioned, mass-killing epidemic.
In August 2020, a suicide note left by an 18-year-old woman from Batman, in Kurdish southeast Turkey, claimed she had been kidnapped and raped by a Turkish sergeant, Musa Orhan. Orhan was eventually charged and convicted of rape, but a judge refused to issue an arrest warrant.
Like thousands of concerned citizens, actress Ezgi Mola expressed her outrage on Twitter, writing: Shame on you for freeing an inglorious rapist. But when Orhan sued Mola for defamation, accusing him of insulting him, he won and Mola was fined nearly 7,000 liras ($390) for her post.
Violence against women has increased by 70% over the past 15 years and 246 women were killed by their partners in 2022. According to a March 2022 report by the Turkish polling agency Metropoll, domestic violence is the biggest problem facing women in Turkey.
Another glaring example surfaced in October 2021, after Ece Ronay, a 22-year-old Kurdish musician, publicly accused comedian Mehmet Ali Erbil of sexual harassment. On social media, Ronay posted some of the messages Erbil sent him, including a sexual proposal. Yet, rather than standing up for him, the public once again victimized Ronay.
Erbil defended her actions by saying that Ronay marketed her body through TikTok so she shouldn’t be shy about sex acts. Not only did he goad his followers into shaming Ronay using a raunchy hashtag, but he also sued her for defamation. This trial is still pending.
While femicide and harassment are long-standing problems in Turkey, they have worsened during the two decades of rule by the justice and development parties. Violence against women has increased by 70% over the past 15 years and 246 women were killed by their partners in 2022. According to a March 2022 report by the Turkish polling agency Metropoll, domestic violence is the biggest problem facing women in Turkey.
Turkey had a flicker of a #MeToo moment after the brutal rape and murder of 20-year-old Ozgecan Aslan in 2015. But that never caught on, and unlike women’s movements overseas, the fight against sexual abuse and harassment has undoubtedly backtracked.
Erdogan’s decision last year to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention a decree aimed at preventing and combating violence against women only reaffirms the declaration of Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Associations of women of Turkey, that the government is an explicit ally in the hatred against women.
Journalists, entertainment moguls and politicians fuel this violent and hateful rhetoric, while Turkey’s justice system continues to reward men who treat women like property. People with the public ear should not target women with their malice, as this will only perpetuate injustice.
In countries like Turkey, where media censorship is high and transparency low, social media is the frontline of political debate, the most democratic platform for silenced opinions. But with a new social media law in the works, where intent will dictate whether speaking is considered illegal, it’s women who have the most to lose. The only solution is to reverse the roles and cancel the men who continue to live in the past.
Alexandra de Cramer is an Istanbul-based journalist. She reported on the Arab Spring from Beirut as a Middle East correspondent for the Milliyet newspaper. His work ranges from current affairs to culture and has been featured in Monocle, Courier Magazine, Maison Française and Istanbul Art News. Syndication office.
