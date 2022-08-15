Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Modi beats for Nari Shakti and calls for honoring women in everyday life





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Independence Day speech on August 15, spoke about gender equality and the importance of honoring women in everyday life. A distortion has crept into our behavior and we sometimes insult women. It is important to get rid of all speech and conduct that lowers the dignity of women, he said. The Prime Minister fought for gender equality. “I have a request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life? Nari shakti pride will play a vital role in realizing India’s dreams,” he said. -he declares. Prime Minister Modi added that nari shakti in the fields of law, education, science and policing is making a major contribution to India. Whether it is education or science, the country’s women are at the top… Whether in sports or on the battlefield, Indian women are moving forward with new ability and confidence. I see a huge contribution from women in the next 25 years, far more than that in the 75-year journey,” he said. In his speech, the Prime Minister said India’s strength lies in its diversity. “India is the mother of democracy which can cause problems even to the greatest of sultanates,” the Prime Minister added. He added that India is the mother of democracy and the country has proven that it has valuable capacity and has faced many challenges during its 75-year journey. Prime Minister Modi urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions aimed at making India a developed nation, eliminating all traces of bondage, being proud of its heritage and unity and fulfilling their duties in over the next 25 years. “By the 100th anniversary of independence, we must work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamed of,” he said as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort the 76th independence day. “I urge the young people to devote the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will even work for the development of all mankind. This is the strength of India,” he said . Also Read: Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi Concludes Speech; attacks corruption, nepotism Also Read: Independence Day 2022: PM Modi shares 5 mantras to follow in years to come

