Jokowi asks to accelerate the development of sorghum to replace wheat





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi called for the development of sorghum as a wheat substitute to be accelerated. The reason is that Indonesia is one of the countries affected by the extended wheat export ban policy of a number of producing countries. “The president has ordered the development of a roadmap for the production and downstream of sorghum until 2024 to address the food crisis,” Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said. in a press release Monday (8/15/2022). He gave an example, Kazakhstan which has banned wheat exports until September 30, 2022. In addition, Kyrgyzstan, India, Afghanistan, Algeria, Serbia and Ukraine have also suspended exports. wheat exports until December 31, 2022. Moeldoko said the government is developing the potential of sorghum which is genetically related with wheat. According to him, sorghum can be a wheat substitute for the noodle and bread industry. “With sorghum, we won’t be fussy about instant noodles like today,” he said. Moeldoko said that currently sorghum development is in an area of ​​15,000 hectares. The land spans West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, West Java, East Java, all the way to Lampung. “In NTT, the productivity of sorghum is three to four tons per hectare. In Java, it is four to five tons per hectare. This can still be increased,” Moeldoko explained. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) warned that Indonesia should not rely solely on superior rice production as a form of food security. According to Jokowi, the government is currently developing a diversification of other types of food, including sorghum. “We are not only dependent on rice but also on other types of food, we started in Waingapu and NTT in the form of sorghum and some in other provinces with maize,” Jokowi said at the State Palace in Jakarta. , Sunday (8/14/2022). Jokowi is also proud that the government’s hard work with farmers can reduce the current stock of imported maize from seven years ago.

