Politics
Boris Johnson is on his second vacation in two weeks – 16 votes of no confidence
Oonagh Keating. Updated August 15, 2022
Less than a week after returning from Slovenia, Boris Johnson went on vacation again, this time to Greece.
Boris Johnson seemed unfazed by the cost of living crisis today as he flew off on his second holiday in as many weekshttps://t.co/ycXNZnYTUQ
— Mirror Policy (@MirrorPolitics) August 13, 2022
Johnson’s father Stanley has a home on the Pelion peninsula, but the prime minister and his wife were spotted in a supermarket in Nea Makri, 360km from Pelion.
Toby Earle reminded us of Johnson’s “resignation” statement.
Boris Johnson’s resignation speech, July 7: I want you to know that by the time the new Prime Minister is in place your interests will be served and the government of the country will continue https://t.co/NfqCLNsmTZ
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 13, 2022
To be fair, there is certainly an argument to be made that UK interests are better served by Boris Johnson leaving the country.
The people – and the cats – weren’t impressed.
1.
Boris Johnson is on vacation again in the EU. Slovenia last week and now Greece. Considering he’s such a patriot, you’d think he could find somewhere in the UK to spend his money.
— Larry the cat (@Number10cat) August 14, 2022
2.
Just walking down the mini market for a factor of 50 and a six-pack of Mythos. Anyone want something? pic.twitter.com/LAJQ41bkdh
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) August 14, 2022
3.
FAKE NEWS!!! He cannot be on vacation for the second time in two weeks despite having been on vacation continuously since 2019. https://t.co/YlT4hAmaAf
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) August 14, 2022
4.
Looks like they’re leaving their baskets for someone else to pick up. Just like their bills. https://t.co/CCcXqgFlwn
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 14, 2022
5.
After my vacation in Slovenia, I exhausted myself attending a meeting, so I am now leaving for another well-deserved vacation in Greece. https://t.co/Er6zZxdopz
— Boris Parody (@Parody_PM) August 13, 2022
6.
He’s a special asshole who goes to a supermarket in Greece, on vacation in a suit https://t.co/rt4X6GLFVK
— ngela Tenerife ProEU💙🇪🇺🇪🇸🇺🇦🙏🐶 (@AngelaCahill17) August 14, 2022
seven.
The efforts of some people to find a well-stocked supermarket. pic.twitter.com/sLvfShVcD4
— Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) August 14, 2022
8.
BREAKING: Boris Johnson explained he was unfortunately unable to take further action on the energy crisis as it would disrupt his holiday in Greece x
— Translator Laura Kuenssberg (@BBCLauraKT) August 14, 2022
9.
Fans eagerly awaiting Mamma Mia 3 are pretty sure who will be the father this time around as filming begins in Greece. pic.twitter.com/CMiEdVOcGG
—Florence (@LoxyFlo) August 14, 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/08/15/boris-johnson-on-second-holiday-in-two-weeks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- MCU Quicksilver Actor Aaron Taylor Johnson Turned Down Deadpool 2 Role August 15, 2022
- 7 stylish influencers on what Scandi style means in 2022 August 15, 2022
- New Fitbit app update makes Google Pixel Watch battery life too short August 15, 2022
- US lawmakers to meet Taiwan president as China seethes August 15, 2022
- Independence Day 2022: PM Modi shares 5 mantras to follow in years to come August 15, 2022