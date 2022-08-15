In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi says India aims to become a developed nation in 25 years – Reuters





India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a National Day speech on Monday, with policies aimed at supporting domestic production in the fields of energy, defense and digital technology. Speaking from the 17th century Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule, Modi urged young people to aim high and give their best years for the country’s cause. We must make India a developed country in the next 25 years in our lifetime, Modi, 71, said in his 90-minute speech in Hindi. It is a great resolution, and we must work towards it with all our might. After a 21-gun salute, which was said to have been carried out using howitzers made in the country for the first time under the Modis Make In India industrial strategy, the prime minister said Indians should get rid of colonialism in our minds and habits. Hundreds of years of colonialism have restricted our feelings, distorted our thoughts. When we see even the smallest thing related to colonialism in us or around us, we have to get rid of it, Modi said. Wearing a cream colored turban flecked with the colors of the Indian flag, Modi also said India should crush the termites of corruption and nepotism, follow an India First mantra and ensure that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of a woman. Self-reliant India is the responsibility of every citizen, every government, every unit of society, he said. The World Bank currently classifies India as a lower-middle-income economy for countries with gross national income per capita between $1,086 and $4,255. High-income countries, such as the United States, have a per capita income of $13,205 or more. India is the world’s sixth largest economy and is expected to grow over 7% in the current fiscal year ending March 2023, the fastest among major economies. Many experts say India’s economy could grow to be the world’s third largest by 2050 after the United States and China, although per capita income, currently around $2,100, could remain low compared to many countries. With around 1.4 billion people, India is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country next year. Countries like the United States already see India as a future challenger to China’s dominant influence in Asia and beyond. US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on its National Day and said the United States and India are indispensable partners who will continue to work together to address global challenges in the years to come.

