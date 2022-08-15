Fox News host wonders if Trump tried to sell top-secret information





Fox News host Eric Shawn asked if Trump tried to sell the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. He questioned whether Trump tried to “sell or share” documents “to the Russians” or “to the Saudis”. Shawn’s speculation comes amid Trump’s growing anger over Fox News programs like “Fox & Friends.” Loading Something is loading.

A Fox News host wondered aloud on Sunday whether former President Donald Trump had tried to sell the classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago to Russia or Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on a live broadcast on Fox News on Sunday, Eric Shawn raised a possibility about what Trump might have done with the classified documents the FBI found during their search of Trump’s Florida residence.

“And other questions are being raised this morning. Did former President Trump try to sell or share the highly classified material to the Russians or the Saudis, or others? Shawn asked.

“Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he believed he had a legal right to have them?” he added.

Shawn then referenced Russian state media reports that the material may have been leaked to parties in Russia before moving on to an interview with intelligence analyst Rebekah Koffler.

Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 14, 2022

Shawn’s comments come amid a backlash from some Fox News hosts against the former president and his allies in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

For example, on Thursday, Fox News host Steve Doocy confronted GOP Rep. Steve Scalise on air, asking, “I’m just curious, what happened to the Republican Party supporting blue? And, in particular, the [35,000] law enforcement, federal law enforcement, FBI?”

Doocy’s comments came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans attacked the FBI and law enforcement over the Mar-a-Lago raid, with Greene calling for the organization’s funding to be cut. agency.

Separately, Doocy told House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik that the FBI raid was “a big deal” given that agents were seeking to recover classified documents “related to nuclear weapons.”

Fox News host Bret Baier, who criticized Trump in July during the Jan. 6 panel’s public hearings, also refuted Trump’s baseless claim that former President Barack Obama also mishandled documents .

“There is a process. President Obama, according to NARA and this statement and everything we know, followed the processes to get these documents to Chicago,” Baier said, referring to the National Archives and Records Administration. .

He added that the “difference” between Trump and Obama was that in the case of the latter, sensitive documents were “handled properly”.

In July, Trump expressed his displeasure with “Fox & Friends,” a talk show he was known to make almost weekly calls with during his presidency. In an article on Truth Social, he called the talk show ‘terrible’ and said it had ‘gone to the dark side’ after one of its hosts, Doocy, questioned its poll numbers. .

However, Trump still seems to have some supporters on Fox News. Last week, host Jesse Watters claimed without justification that the FBI could have planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago. And on Friday, Fox News also released a digitally altered photo showing the body and face of the federal judge who signed the Mar-a-Lago search warrant superimposed over an old image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were allegedly marked top secret and related to nuclear weapons from Mar-a-Lago after executing a search warrant on the property last Monday. The Justice Department is currently investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

