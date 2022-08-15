Politics
RSF denounces threats by politicians against journalists in Trkiye
Attack by MP Enginyurt against journalist Latif Imek
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has published a statement denouncing recent threats and attacks by some politicians against journalists in Trkiye.
“We fear that threats from ultra-nationalist circles could set the stage for a new spiral of violence against outspoken journalists, as was the case during the 2019 local elections, when the ruling party and its ally ultra-nationalist lost to the metropolitans for the first time,” said Erol Nderolu, RSF’s representative in Turkey. “Violence and the frequent use of threats have no place in a democratic electoral process.
The statement mentions the August 6 attack on journalist Latif imek by Democratic Party (DP) Vice President Cemal Enginyurt and his bodyguard following an argument on a live TV show, saying that “Judicial impunity and political polarization are fueling concern about a new wave of violence.” against journalists in the run-up to the June 2023 elections.”
Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu called the BirGn daily a “mouthpiece” for the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, following the paper’s publication of a photo linking it to Yedi Iklim (Seven Climates), a house publishing house suspected of leaking public employee exam questions, was also mentioned by RSF.
“The newspaper had specified that the photo had been taken during a ceremony of the Ministry of the Interior in 2017 with candidates for the posts of sub-prefect, and that the publishing house had used it for a promotion campaign. from its branch in the northwestern city of Bursa,” he noted.
MHP Threats
The statement also included the following incidents:
The leadership of the Nationalist Action Party (MHP), the main ultranationalist party allied with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) threatened the television channel Habertrk (Turkish News) on August 3 following to the remarks made by a guest of the workshop. The guest, former Republican parliamentarian Behran Simsek, said the ousted head of the Student Examination Center (YSM) had ties to the MHP and was unhappy with the groups’ growing influence religious.
In their response, MHP President Devlet Baheli and Vice President Semih Yaln accused Turgay Ciner, the CEO of Habertrk’s owning company Ciner Media Group, of imposing an editorial line “hostile to Presidential Alliance”, and openly threatened him, saying, “He will pay for this.”
“Those who join the mission to accuse and slander the Presidential Alliance are the cornerstones of indecency and will have to pay,” Baheli said. “Everything will be done so that those who dare to play with the tranquility and hopes of our nation will certainly regret it.”
Defending HaberTrk, the TV channel’s news and current affairs coordinator, Krsad Oguz, said: “Semih Yalin’s comments were broadcast live. of our guests, which is normal in an open discussion.”
On August 3, a pro-Erdoan activist calling himself “Dr Mustafa Ycel” used his Twitter account to threaten two well-known presenters working for critical TV channels Zafer Arapkirli (KRT) and Aysenur Arslan (Halk TV) because of their support for Esin Davutoglu Senol, an infectious disease specialist who has been targeted by Turkish anti-vaxxers. Ycel called them “enemies of Erdoan, Islam and the state”. He had already been arrested for threatening Enol but had been released under judicial supervision.
The defeat of the AKP-MHP Alliance in the March 2019 local elections was followed by several months of violence against Republican journalists and journalists close to Iyi, a new party formed by a group that split from the MHP in October 2017. Three journalists were assaulted in the street by ultranationalists Yavuz Selim Demirag in Ankara, Hakan Denizli in Adana and Idris zyol in Antalya for criticizing the AKP-MHP Alliance.
Although not yet officially launched, the 2023 elections promise to be very tense. The Presidential Alliance will be opposed to the National Alliance, a coalition of six very different parties (CHP, Iyi, Gelecek, Deva, Saadet and Demokrat) which are calling for a return to the parliamentary system. Several polling companies say the president is running behind this opposition alliance. This is unprecedented in 20 years of Erdoan’s rule.
(AEK/VK)
