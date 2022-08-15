Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets developed India by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set an ambitious goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 and renewed his case for reducing import dependency and boosting domestic manufacturing.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi coined ‘Panch Pran’ or Vital Nation Resolutions as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.

The first of these is to make India a developed nation.

“For the next 25 years, we have to focus on ‘Panch Pran’. The first is to make India a developed country,” he said.

India, which is the sixth largest economy in the world with a GDP of $2.7 trillion, is currently classified as a developing country.

A developed country is generally characterized by a relatively high level of economic growth, a general standard of living and a higher income per capita, as well as by performing well on the Human Development Index (HDI) which includes education, literacy and health.

India was classified as a “third world” country at the time of independence from British rule in 1947. But over the past seven decades, its GDP has grown from just Rs 2.7 lakh crore to Rs 150 lakh crore.

The nation has withstood many crises to be ranked among the largest economies in the world and the fastest growing large economy on the planet.

In his speech, the Prime Minister rooted for a self-sufficient nation not only in manufacturing everything it needs, but also in energy.

As the country tackles energy security with greater emphasis on renewable sources, biofuels and hydrogen, it is promoting domestic manufacturing through programs such as the PLI which provide Rs 1 lakh crore d incentives for local production units.

“Through the PLI programs, we are becoming the manufacturing powerhouse of the world. People come to India to manufacture in India,” he said.

India imports 85% of its oil needs and half of its natural gas needs. It seeks to reduce these imports by blending ethanol extracted from sugar cane and other agricultural products as well as by producing hydrogen, he said.

“Multiple employment opportunities open up with the creation of green jobs,” he said, referring to job creation by the clean energy sector.

Moreover, rapid advancements in technology have helped digital India.

The Digital India movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks and fiber optic networks has shown great results in education, healthcare and changes in the life of the common man, a- he declared. “The Indian techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and OFCs in the villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the local level.”

The success of Digital India and startups is clearly visible in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, he said, adding that the country has made rapid progress in manufacturing electronics and mobile phones.

He said that over the past eight years, the direct transfer of subsidies and other benefits to real users through Aadhaar and mobile has controlled the theft of Rs 2 lakh crore.

“India’s industrial growth will come from below. Our MSMEs, street vendors and those working in the unorganized sectors need to be strengthened,” he said.

From the space sector to drone manufacturing to natural agriculture, India is making rapid progress in all sectors, he said, adding that even children are now saying no to imported toys.

“When a 5-year-old child says ‘No videshi’, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat courses through his veins,” he said.

Prime Minister said natural farming will give new strength to India.

From renewable energy to increased infrastructure for medical education, India has improved on all fronts. “From the space sector to drone manufacturing to natural agriculture, India is making rapid progress in all sectors,” he said.