



BEIJING As tensions in the Taiwan Strait reached their highest level in decades, China delighted the world with a show of military might, deploying its biggest-ever military drills to intimidate Taiwan and its supporters. But the message China has sought to convey involves much more than warships and fighter jets. Along with its flashy display of raw power, China has presented its most forceful political, economic and cultural vision for a unified future with Taiwan. According to this vision, guided by the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, not only would the Chinese navy sail at will through the Taiwan Strait, but mainland troops could also be stationed on the island, to impose a system of political subordination similar to that from Hong Kong. . China and Taiwan would work together to fend off shadowy foreign powers seeking to use the island to weaken Beijing. And the Taiwanese people themselves would put aside the distinct identity that has emerged on the island, recognize its blood and cultural roots, and return to the embrace of the motherland.

This envisioned future has been mapped out in recent weeks through a combination of military exercises, a new policy document, propaganda and social media campaigns. Seizing on a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month, followed by another congressional delegation on Monday, China accused the United States of stepping up efforts to divide China and said that she should reiterate her own position.

Taiwan is Chinese Taiwan, and Taiwan issue allows no foreign interference, says Chinese Defense Ministry said in a press release Monday, while the army announced more exercises. The People’s Liberation Army continues to train and prepare for war.

Many elements of this vision are not new. They are unlikely to be easily implemented, especially in the face of growing anti-mainland sentiment in self-governing Taiwan. But they are a window into what Beijing means when it talks about China’s rise and rejuvenation, a goal it has increasingly emphasized ahead of a party convention this fall, when M Xi should break with recent precedent and seek a third term. The CPC has always been the backbone of the Chinese nation, exercising strong leadership in achieving national rejuvenation and reunification, the white paper said, using an abbreviation for the Chinese Communist Party.

The first step towards realizing this vision would be unification itself, and China has used its military exercises to flex its growing ability to achieve this by force. Military aircraft have made dozens of incursions over the informal median line in the Taiwan Strait this month and, for the first time, China has launched missiles over the island.

Collin Ko, a researcher at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies in Singapore, said the drills were the first major test of recent military modernization reforms. What we’ve seen is that, theoretically, Eastern Theater Command is capable of carrying out exercises of this magnitude, he said.

The exercises also gave China an opening to be more aggressive, more regularly, in the Taiwan Strait. Last week, it extended the exercises beyond the originally announced end date of August 7. Even after the drills officially ended several days later, Taiwan continued to report flights of Chinese aircraft across the median line. Chinese officials have used the actions to signal a new normal, saying no part of the Taiwan Strait can be considered international waters because Beijing claims Taiwan as its own. Understanding China-Taiwan Tensions Map 1 of 4 Understanding China-Taiwan Tensions What does China represent for Taiwan? China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy of 23 million people, as its territory and has long vowed to take it back, by force if necessary. The island, to which the Chinese forces of Chiang Kai-sheks retreated after the communist revolution of 1949, was never part of the People’s Republic of China. Understanding China-Taiwan Tensions What does Xi Jinping want? The Chinese leader has made it clearer than any of his predecessors that he sees Taiwan’s unification with China as a primary goal of his rule and a key to what he calls China’s national rejuvenation. Mr Xi is also keen to project an image of strength ahead of his expected confirmation for an unprecedented third term this fall. Understanding China-Taiwan Tensions How is the United States involved? In an intentionally ambiguous diplomatic arrangement adopted in 1979, the United States maintains a one-China policy that recognizes, but does not endorse, Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. US leaders have been vague about how they would help Taiwan if China comes under attack, but President Biden has pledged to defend the island. Understanding China-Taiwan Tensions Why are tensions rising now? President Nancy Pelosis’ recent trip to Taiwan, the highest visit by a US official to the island since 1997, has sparked regional tensions, prompting China to conduct its largest-ever military exercises near Taiwan. A chorus of Chinese official bodies described his trip as part of a US effort to sabotage China’s efforts at unification with Taiwan. The middle line is no longer going to be respected, said Mr. Koh, the analyst in Singapore. But the Communist Party’s concern with Taiwan is not just a matter of territory. Under Mr. Xi, Beijing has emphasized an ideal of national greatness closely tied to bloodlines and cultural heritage. From this point of view, Taiwan, the majority of which is ethnically Chinese, is irrevocably linked to China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying voiced the idea in a Twitter post about the number of restaurants in Taipei serving noodles from Shanxi province. Palaces don’t cheat, she said, saying it was proof that Taiwan was China’s long-lost child.

She was completely ridiculed. But Twitter is blocked on the mainland, and on Chinese social media platform Weibo, users rejoiced to find regional Chinese food on Taiwan’s online maps. A hashtag, The owner of a Shanxi knife-cut noodle shop in Taiwan province speaks out, has been viewed more than 920 million times. (The owner reportedly promises discounts for mainland diners.)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also suggested this month that Taiwan has a filial obligation to China, when he said Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had betrayed the ancestors. The project of erasing the differences between democratic Taiwan and communist China is also, of course, political. And it was at the heart of the white paper of nearly 9,000 words released last week. The document, the first Beijing has issued on Taiwan since 2000, largely reaffirmed long-standing rhetoric, including that Beijing would not rule out the use of force. But, reflecting China’s more authoritarian turn under Mr. Xi, it also offered a starker view of what life would look like under unification than previous versions of the guidance document. The party has long said Taiwan would be governed in a one-country, two-system model like Hong Kong’s that would maintain certain features, and potentially rights, not found on the mainland. The 2000 paper has said nine times that negotiations between Taiwan and China to determine this framework will be conducted on an equal footing, or other similar language. But this pledge appeared only once in the new newspaper. And China has decimated many freedoms in Hong Kong, despite its promises.

The previous pledge not to station Chinese troops or administrative personnel in Taiwan was also missing from the newspaper. He also alluded to efforts to remake Taiwanese identity, which young islanders increasingly see as distinct from mainland China. He is committed to increasing the knowledge of our compatriots on the continent in order to reduce misconceptions and apprehensions.

Some Chinese officials have been more explicit. The Chinese Ambassador to France said recently that the unification would be followed by rehabilitation a chilling echo of the so-called re-education camps China used to intern Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Despite its tougher stance, some experts said the general message of the white paper was one of restraint. He has repeatedly asserted that China prefers a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan issue, in recognition that open conflict will always be extremely costly, said Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University. It was also most likely a way to set the tone of public debate for more nationalistic Chinese, Professor Zhu added. Many had expressed outrage and disappointment that China had not forcibly blocked Ms Pelosis’ visit.

If the Taiwan issue is not handled well, it will only create new global problems for China, he said. Yet the newspaper is unlikely to win over perhaps the most important audience, Taiwan itself. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council dismissed it as wishful thinking. And Taiwanese leaders have made it clear that they are not intimidated by China’s show of force.

The audience most likely to hear this vision of unification is therefore the one over which Beijing has always had the most control: its own people.

Chinese state media maintained a slew of headlines about his pursuit of unification, a barrage that pushed aside other issues like a slowing economy, a banking scandal, attacks on women and the pursuit Covid lockdowns of millions. Chinese internet regulators were most likely keen to continue stoking this distraction with a mix of propaganda and censorship, said Xiao Qiangwho studies Chinese censorship at the University of California, Berkeley. The control of Covid, the economy going through this dramatic decline, these are real issues, Mr Xiao said. There are many other things that people worry about in their daily lives. And right now, everything is repressed, these questions, under this nationalist question.

Claire Crazy and Amy Chang Chien contributed to the research.

