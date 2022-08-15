Tomorrow, Jokowi will present a financial note 2023, will the salaries of civil servants increase?





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo at the State Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (4/12/2022). It is said that the government will increase the basic salary of civil servants (PNS) again in 2023. ANTARA FOTO/HO/Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat-Kris/aww.

Journalist: Siti Masitoh | Editor: Tendi Mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID-JAKARTA. It is said that the government will increase the Basic Salary of Civil Servants (PNS) again in 2023. This is because the budget amount for property and personnel expenditure next year will increase compared to this year. Usually, the salary increase plan for civil servants will be submitted directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when submitting the State Finance and Expenditure Bill 2023 (RUU APBN) and financial notes during the annual meeting of the MPR and joint meetings of the DPR. & DPD RI, which are scheduled to be held tomorrow, Tuesday (16/8). Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a joint meeting with the DPR Budget Agency RI (Banggar) that budget expenditure in 2023 would increase. One of the wage expenditure items includes the salaries of civil servants. Expenditure on goods in 2023 is set at 62.2 trillion rupees, an increase of 7.7% from the 2022 budget of 57.7 trillion rupees. Next year’s property spending budget is also bigger than in 2021, which was only Rs 52 trillion. Read also : Indonesian public debt till July 2022 reaches IDR 7,163.12 trillion Next, the personnel expenditure budget in 2023 is targeted at 257.2 trillion rupees, an increase of 3.3% from this year’s budget of 249.1 trillion rupees. The 2023 personnel expenditure budget has also increased from the 2021 budget which was Rs 235 trillion. According to Sri Mulyani, this is to support the adaptation of new effective and efficient working models for civil servants in the future. Labor reform as a supporting element to increasing productivity will continue. The quality of public services needs to improve as Indonesia is still below average average income levelhe explained some time ago. For information, the government last increased the salaries of civil servants in 2019. The policy is governed by Government Regulation (PP) Number 15 of 2019, which contains the Eighteenth Amendment to Government Regulation Number 7 of 1977 concerning the regulation of salaries of civil servants. Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free voucher worth a donation that can be used for shopping at HAPPY store.



Reporter: Siti Masitoh

Publisher: Tendi Mahadi

