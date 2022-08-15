Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fallout raid looks like Jan. 6





A former intelligence official suggested another “catastrophic event” like the Capitol riot could happen. Phil Mudd said the threats against law enforcement sounded like the build-up to the attack on the Capitol. Threats have intensified as Republicans attack the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump. Loading Something is loading.

A former intelligence official who served in both the FBI and CIA said the fallout from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid resembled events leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and predicted that there could be another “catastrophic event”.

Phil Mudd, now a CNN counterterrorism analyst, worked for the CIA as an analyst specializing in South Asia and the Middle East. He later served as the first Deputy Director of the FBI’s National Security Branch.

Mudd appeared on CNN on Sunday to discuss the aftermath of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s residence. Federal officials said violent threats against law enforcement increased after the raid. Some Republican lawmakers, including Trump, railed against the FBI and unsubstantiated suggestions that the agency could then target ordinary citizens.

“When I followed extremists abroad, I never anticipated that we would see this in America. We are,” Mudd said in an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, adding that domestic extremists in today were similar to those he was monitoring.

“They need leadership to tell them what they think is OK,” he said. “And they need validation from those leaders to suggest to them that violence is okay.”

Mudd pointed to Trump’s recent comments referring to the FBI’s investigation of him as a hoax and suggesting without evidence that the FBI may have planted material at Mar-a-Lago.

“The same thing that happened before Jan. 6 is happening today,” he continued, apparently referring to the rhetoric and false claims Trump made about the 2020 election before the election. insurrection.

He also referred to armed Trump supporters protesting outside an FBI office in Phoenix on Saturday.

“People with AR-15s and camouflage are going to say, ‘I’m going to do something about this,'” he said. “It’s dangerous. I think we’re about to witness another catastrophic event.”

There has already been backlash-related violence against the FBI. On Thursday, a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati. Authorities said he was shot at the scene after an hour-long standoff with police. The man was also reportedly at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The FBI recovered boxes of documents, including 11 sets of classified documents, from Mar-a-Lago during the search, according to unsealed records Friday. The investigation, according to the records, is aimed at determining whether Trump violated three laws relating to the handling of government records, including the Espionage Act.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said he declassified all documents before leaving office, although he has not publicly provided any documentation about it. Presidential documents, classified or not, are public property and are managed by law by the National Archives.

Loading Something is loading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/cia-agent-fallout-raid-trump-mar-a-lago-january-6-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos