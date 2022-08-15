Politics
Narendra Modi: India aims to become a developed country in 25 years | News | DW
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on India to aim to complete its economic modernization within the next quarter century.
“We have to make India a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime,” said Modi, 71, addressing a large crowd at New Delhi’s Red Fort and wearing a turban in the national colors of white, green and orange.
“It’s a big resolution, and we have to work for it with all our might,” he said.
India is in the midst of lavish celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of its independence from colonial rule as part of the now defunct British Empire on August 15, 1947. In the capital, Parliament, the Presidential Palace, national monuments and other government offices are decorated and lit in the national colors.
High ambition, despite rapid progress
Despite the country’s rapidly growing economic weight of nearly 1.4 billion people, there is still a long way to go if Modi’s goal is to be achieved.
The World Bank currently classifies India as a lower-middle-income country, according to its definition of countries with annual gross national income per capita between $1,086 (about $1,060) and $4,255. High-income economies have a per capita income of at least $13,205.
However, India’s per capita income has more than quadrupled since 2000, when it was less than $500 per person per year.
Opposition complains about exclusion on anniversary
Modi told the crowd at Red Fort on Monday that India had gone through ups and downs over the past 75 years, battling against all odds with resilience and perseverance. He asked people to erase all traces of a colonial mindset, in a speech lasting more than an hour.
However, opposition parties criticized the Hindu nationalist prime minister for not being inclusive himself when organizing the festivities.
“There were special functions in the historic central hall of parliament to mark the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary of Indian independence,” said Jairam Ramesh, spokesman for the Indian National Congress party whose roots date back to Mahatma Gandhi.
“Unfortunately, nothing like this was organized for the 75th anniversary, which was reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani” Ramesh said, using a Hindu term meaning ‘know-it-all person’ in mocking reference to Modi.
Modi did not mention international tensions with nuclear neighbors China or Pakistan in his speech, or any steps to improve relations.
August 15 is particularly relevant to India’s ties with Pakistan, as it also marks the anniversary of the partition of India and the establishment of a Muslim-majority Pakistan. It displaced millions of people along religious lines, escalated into widespread violence and gave relations between the two new neighbors a rocky start. Although India and Pakistan have waged several wars over the past 75 years, they have refrained from any conflict in this century.
msh/rt (AP, Reuters)
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/narendra-modi-india-aims-to-become-developed-country-in-25-years/a-62806377
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prime Minister Modi rewrites India’s priorities to put health care first August 15, 2022
- Anne Heche removed from life support – The Hollywood Reporter August 15, 2022
- Xi Jinping government urges India to reiterate ‘one China’ principle August 15, 2022
- Diablo Immortal players are reporting a new bug where “everyone’s XP is reduced”. August 15, 2022
- Coptic church fire in Cairo kills 41 and injures 16 : NPR August 15, 2022