



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on India to aim to complete its economic modernization within the next quarter century. “We have to make India a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime,” said Modi, 71, addressing a large crowd at New Delhi’s Red Fort and wearing a turban in the national colors of white, green and orange. “It’s a big resolution, and we have to work for it with all our might,” he said. India is in the midst of lavish celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of its independence from colonial rule as part of the now defunct British Empire on August 15, 1947. In the capital, Parliament, the Presidential Palace, national monuments and other government offices are decorated and lit in the national colors. High ambition, despite rapid progress Despite the country’s rapidly growing economic weight of nearly 1.4 billion people, there is still a long way to go if Modi’s goal is to be achieved. The World Bank currently classifies India as a lower-middle-income country, according to its definition of countries with annual gross national income per capita between $1,086 (about $1,060) and $4,255. High-income economies have a per capita income of at least $13,205. However, India’s per capita income has more than quadrupled since 2000, when it was less than $500 per person per year. 75 years of independence: 10 reasons for India Magnificent architecture India’s most famous landmark is a global icon: the Taj Mahal Tomb Mosque in Agra. But there are many other imposing buildings, such as the Golden Temple of Amritsar (pictured), located in Punjab, which is the most spiritually important shrine of the Sikh religion. A visit in the evening is particularly beautiful, when the golden walls of the temple are bathed in soft light.

Opposition complains about exclusion on anniversary Modi told the crowd at Red Fort on Monday that India had gone through ups and downs over the past 75 years, battling against all odds with resilience and perseverance. He asked people to erase all traces of a colonial mindset, in a speech lasting more than an hour. However, opposition parties criticized the Hindu nationalist prime minister for not being inclusive himself when organizing the festivities. “There were special functions in the historic central hall of parliament to mark the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary of Indian independence,” said Jairam Ramesh, spokesman for the Indian National Congress party whose roots date back to Mahatma Gandhi. “Unfortunately, nothing like this was organized for the 75th anniversary, which was reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani” Ramesh said, using a Hindu term meaning ‘know-it-all person’ in mocking reference to Modi. Modi did not mention international tensions with nuclear neighbors China or Pakistan in his speech, or any steps to improve relations. August 15 is particularly relevant to India’s ties with Pakistan, as it also marks the anniversary of the partition of India and the establishment of a Muslim-majority Pakistan. It displaced millions of people along religious lines, escalated into widespread violence and gave relations between the two new neighbors a rocky start. Although India and Pakistan have waged several wars over the past 75 years, they have refrained from any conflict in this century. msh/rt (AP, Reuters)

