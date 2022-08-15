Politics
Marco Rubio plans social media campaign to counter Chinese threat
China is the real threat to US interests, the top state senator plans to further explain.
In speeches, editorials and on his Twitter feed, Sen. blonde frame did his best to convey the great threat he sees in China’s aggression towards American interests.
It doesn’t matter that China is the United States’ top supplier of goods and the country’s third-largest customer for the purchase of goods, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representatives at the White House. Rubio is sounding the alarm and launching a new social media campaign to fight what he calls the false narrative coming from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and expose his true ambitions.
Every Thursday, followers of @SenRubioPress box read about China’s existential threat from abroad.
beijing attempts to dominate, exploit and hold sovereign nations hostage, Rubios said in a prepared statement that accompanied the announcement. The United States must stand against Xi Jinping authoritarian view and hold the CCP accountable. Now is not the time to be silent.
Jinping is the chairman of the CPC, who has also served as president of the People’s Republic of China since 2013.
The statement announcing Rubio’s new social media campaign will focus on what China has done in developing countries around the world to undermine American influence there.
There is the Belt and Road Initiative in which China sends trillions of dollars in infrastructure funding to countries in need. But it comes at a price and Rubios Office calls it predatory lending. And there are party-to-party training, technology exports and joint military exercises that undermine US influence in this part of the world, the statement said.
The CCP aims to establish global dominance and undermine the United States’ international influence, all under the guise of seemingly goodwill schemes, the statement added.
Rubio is the top Republican on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee, presumably with access to the latest information from US spy agencies. What he sees the alarm, he says to the New York Times in March.
It doesn’t do us any good to pretend they’re not an adversary, Rubio said in an interview with The New York Times. Their goal is to rise at the expense of the United States.
