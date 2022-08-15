Boris Johnson launches national dementia mission

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched a new National Dementia Mission in memory of the late Dame Barbara Windsor.

It comes after Scott Mitchell, the husband of Dame Barbaras, visited Downing Street last week and discussed the extent of the suffering and trauma caused by the disease and the current slow process of finding a cure.

In response, Boris Johnson has set aside a further 95million to meet the government’s manifesto pledge to double research funding by 2024.

The funding will increase the number of clinical trials and research projects carried out, with the mission to bring the most successful elements of the Covid Vaccine Task Force into action by bringing together the NHS, academia and those with experience experience of dementia.

Boris Johnson said: Dame Barbara Windsor was a British hero. I had the pleasure of meeting her both on the set of Eastenders as Peggy Mitchell and in Downing Street as we discussed the injustices faced by people with dementia. I am delighted that we can now honor Dame Barbara in such an appropriate way, by launching a new National Dementia Mission in her name.

Together with her husband Scott, and on behalf of everyone living with dementia or who has a loved one affected by this devastating disease, I’m doubling research funding and calling for volunteers to join Babs Army. We can work together to defeat this disease and honor an exceptional woman who tirelessly advocated for change.

Up to 40% of dementia cases are believed to be potentially preventable, with knowledge of the causes of the disease still quite low, an estimated one million people will be living with dementia by 2025, and 600,000 more by 2040.

Scott Mitchell said: The first in 15 prime ministers and over 70 years to seize the nettle and reform social care, I’m so glad Boris had the conviction to make this reform. I am so honored that he not only reformed social care, but also committed this new money in Barbara’s name to make the research breakthroughs needed to find a cure for dementia.

Barbara would be so proud to have had this legacy which will hopefully mean that families in the future will not have to go through the same heartbreaking experience that she and I had to endure. I can’t help but think of her looking up proudly.

A recruitment process is launched for a task force leader, with the nominated candidate expected to focus on driving action while ensuring the best and most effective use of taxpayers’ money.

The program will take advantage of recent technological advances including AI, the latest brain imaging technology and genomics.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: Anyone who has dementia or has a loved one knows the devastating impact this disease can have on their daily life, but for too long our understanding of its causes have not been fully heard.

Harnessing the same spirit of innovation that enabled the deployment of the vaccine, this new dementia mission, backed by $95 million in government funding, will help us find new ways to deliver earlier diagnosis, improved treatments and to ensure a better quality of life for people living with this disease, now and in the future.

Volunteers can register their interest via the Join Research Dementia website, with the Prime Minister urging people to join Babs Army and enroll in clinical trials.