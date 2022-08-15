Trump: Republicans pressure Garland as intrigue escalates over FBI search for Mar-a-Lago (analysis)





The FBI’s stunning raid on former President Donald Trump’s home sparked a legal and political earthquake whose aftershocks only deepened a week later, with key questions that will shape the nation’s future still shrouded in mystery.

Trump responded to the raid by reigniting the chaos and acrimony that defined his administration. Ahead of a likely run in 2024, he has shown unrelenting zeal to challenge American checks and balances and incite his political movement against them.

Two major developments in the fury stood out over the weekend. New reports showed that a lawyer for Trump told the Justice Department in June that there was no more classified information at Mar-a-Lago. But according to what emerged on Friday, FBI agents took classified documents, including some bearing the top-level Top Secret/SCI designation, from Trump’s home last Monday. The contradiction could suggest a widening footprint of possible legal exposure within Trump’s inner circle in the event of an attempt to mislead the Justice Department.

Then on Sunday, several senior Republicans launched a new defense of the ex-president, questioning whether Mar-a-Lago’s material was actually highly sensitive, citing the president’s powers to declassify top-secret information.

One (question) is whether the search itself was justified or not. We have this list from the FBI, but we do not have conclusive evidence as to whether or not it is classified material and whether or not it meets the level of the highest classified material, the representative of the ‘Ohio Mike Turner, the best Republican. on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CNNs State of the Union.

Turners gambit continued to raise questions about whether the Justice Department had gone too far in the extraordinary decision to obtain a search warrant to enter a property of the former president. But it was also just the latest attempt by the GOP to defend Trump, still a massively powerful force in the party, which ignored key questions such as why a former president had to keep highly sensitive documents.

The GOP’s new approach followed increasingly desperate and baseless claims by Trump, conservative lawmakers and media pundits that the FBI was nothing more than a political enforcement arm. armed for President Joe Biden, that the office could have planted documents during the search to discredit Trump or whatever they just had to ask to get the material back. Each of these attacks seemed aimed at distracting Americans from yet more evidence of Trump’s aberrant behavior.

The Republican counterattack also ignores the fact that a federal judge had to agree there was probable cause that a crime had been committed before authorizing the search warrant at Trump’s home.

Previously sealed court documents released on Friday said prosecutors were investigating possible violations of the Espionage Act, Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Handling of Government Records.

While appearing on CNN, Turner sought to overlap his responsibility to show gravity as one of the members of Congress charged with key responsibilities in overseeing the intelligence community with political imperatives within the GOP to defend Trump.

He did not repeat the savage claims about FBI politicization that were pulled from the hip by Republicans who had little knowledge of the material at Trump’s residence. But Turner has also sought to increase pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland, who promised last week that the Justice Department would not be deterred from ensuring the rule of law applies to everyone, even former presidents. .

Attorney General Garland must provide these documents. Let’s see them, Turner told CNN’s Brianna Keilar of the evidence used by the Justice Department to justify a search of Trump’s home. And then we can tell you what our response is and what our judgment is as to whether or not this is a genuine threat to national security or whether or not this is an abuse of power from Attorney General Garland.

Turner asked if the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago were really still classified, despite their descriptions on a receipt left for Trump by the FBI that suggested they were.

The receipt shows that this material has been marked as such. That doesn’t mean he currently is, Turner said.

‘I think these people are going to have eggs all over their faces’: John Dean reacts to right-wing media

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota also suggested the Justice Department could clarify some issues about the search by releasing an affidavit used to substantiate the search, which remains sealed.

I think it would be good for the Justice Department to release some of the information about the extraordinary steps, or steps they took to try to cooperate with the former president, Rounds said on NBC Meet the Press.

I also think it will call into question an unspoken constitutional question, namely whether or not a president can declassify or classify certain items, Rounds said.

Presidents have substantial powers to declassify information. But ex-presidents don’t. And there is so far no clear evidence of a process undertaken by Trump to officially declassify the documents while in office. And even if the material had been declassified, possible lax storage arrangements at his residence could have posed a threat to national security. Furthermore, none of the three laws cited in the criminal warrant depend solely on whether the information was deemed unclassified, which may render the point of declassification somewhat irrelevant anyway.

It is also unclear why a former president needed such information.

What was the motivation for accumulating them, moving them to Mar-a-Lago? James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said in the CNN newsroom on Saturday. I don’t understand what the purpose was. I mean, you know, the imagination can run wild here as to what the potential purpose or motivations might have been.

The question of why the Department of Justice thought it was justified in sending the FBI to Mar-a-Lago is perhaps the most important outstanding question and could be clarified by new reports on the team. legal Trump.

Two sources familiar with the matter said one of Trump’s attorneys claimed in June that there was no longer any classified information stored at the residence. The National Archives, which is responsible for collecting and sorting presidential material, previously said that at least 15 boxes of White House files were recovered from Mar-a-Lago, some of which were classified, ahead of the batch that was removed last week.

The letter signed by the lawyer raised the question of how many people could be exposed to legal action if the information collected from the station last week was indeed classified. And that might help explain why obstruction of justice is one of the possible criminal offenses mentioned in the search warrant.

I don’t know if whoever sent that letter had personal knowledge of the actual scenario, said Carrie Cordero, a former senior Justice Department official who is now CNN’s legal and national security analyst.

But I think that indicates that there are more people than the former president who potentially have legal exposure here.

A week after the FBI operation, the political repercussions are only growing. Republicans’ outburst of fury and savage claims that Biden was leading a police state reaffirmed that the horror of the U.S. Capitol insurrection has done nothing to hold back Trump supporters, including some GOP leaders. The conservative backlash has led to threats against the judge handling the case and FBI agents, suggesting violence still simmers beneath the surface in a country deeply and dangerously divided.

The past week has also shown Trump’s ability to tarnish government institutions designed to enforce the rule of law and counter the power of presidents (and ex-presidents) who resent following the rules. His conduct is often so free that attempts by power centers like the Justice Department to hold him accountable lead them into treacherous political waters that cause Trump to make wild claims about a plot against him. This sense of victimhood is one of the key ingredients to his grip on the Republican Party and will certainly become central to his growing clash with the Justice Department.

And the events of the past week and the willingness of much of the Republican Party to jump to Trump’s defense, even at the risk of inciting violence, have provided a glimpse of the national trauma that could be in store if Trump is charged in this investigation or in other criminal cases. investigation into his conduct. This includes several investigations related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election and halt the peaceful transfer of power based on his voter fraud lies, which have been dismissed by multiple courts.

As the legal issues widen, the political impact of the search of Trump’s residence also worsens. Immediately after what was an unprecedented move against an ex-president, Trump provoked a backlash that supercharged his likely 2024 presidential effort. And the wave of Republican outrage convinced potential rivals for the GOP nomination, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, to support him and criticize the FBI research.

Yet Trump’s return to the headlines has reminded many Americans of the angst and polarization that has alienated the broader national electorate and cost them the 2020 election. extraordinary series of criminal, civil and congressional investigations hanging over the former president’s head that would be catastrophic for any normal political candidate.

The Trump controversy had another political effect, too: It overshadowed Bidens’ best week as president so far, which was capped by the passage of his landmark climate and health care package.

But Bidens’ success won’t be judged on the past week alone. The real test of his momentum will come in the midterm elections in November that Democrats have feared. But the juxtaposition between Bidens’ progress that has now given vulnerable Democrats more campaign ground during this August hiatus and Trump’s worsening legal troubles promises to become an early point of comparison in their eventual 2024 rematch at the White House.

